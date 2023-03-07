Our Burning Planet

WILDLIFE UNDER THREAT

‘People need to get angry’ — poachers butcher three rhinos at Eastern Cape game reserve

‘People need to get angry’ — poachers butcher three rhinos at Eastern Cape game reserve
A rhinoceros and her calf at the Shamwari Private Game Reserve in the Eastern Cape. (Photo: David Silverman / Getty Images)
By Tembile Sgqolana
07 Mar 2023
0

‘With an escalating sense of foreboding we set off to account for our rhino. Shortly thereafter our worst fears were confirmed with the gruesome discovery of three carcasses.’

The bodies of a female rhino and her two heifers were found in Lalibela Game Reserve in Makhanda in the Eastern Cape at the weekend. They had been killed by poachers for their horns.  

Read more in Daily Maverick: “Saving private rhino — non-government owners of the animals succeed in stemming poaching carnage

Lalibela Game Reserve general manager Rob Gradwell said a routine fence check picked up what was obviously an incursion into the game reserve.

“This was our first in over 2,300 days of monitoring. With an escalating sense of foreboding we set off to account for our rhino. Shortly thereafter our worst fears were confirmed with the gruesome discovery of three carcasses.”

He said they were brutally killed, with their faces senselessly hacked off.

“ ‘75’, as she was affectionately known, was a poster child for our conservation successes. She was the first of a recently translocated crash of rhino to give birth on Lalibela. Her young heifer calf, which along with her older heifer sibling were the future matriarchs of multiple offspring, born into an organisation determined to retard and reverse the degradations of poaching,” said Gradwell. 

“This magnificent animal with her two daughters, butchered, for what? A lump of matted hair essentially of no practical use to anyone but the rhino itself. A mythical lump of keratin much prized in the East, medicinally inert but with the power to corrupt beyond any other commodity on Earth.

“A commodity both priceless and useless at the same time. Outrage and a terrible, heart-wrenching sadness that we as a species have stooped this low. Who does this? How do you reconcile the stupendous greed and inhumanity that would bring us to this point?”

Gradwell said something had to change.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

“Couch sympathy is no longer a luxury we can afford. People need to get angry – angry people shape government thinking and only then can we get the kind of global focus we need to save this species.”

Gradwell said as Lalibela and other rhino custodians had spent themselves into the red in an attempt to save rhinos, but they couldn’t do it alone.

“Open debates about legal trade, open channels for demand reduction, open dialogue with recipient nations, bring pressure to bear from whatever sources we can. Regardless of which side of these contentious fences you currently sit on, believe me when I tell you that the most tangible truth in rhino conservation is that what we are currently doing is not working. Not at all.

“So throw aside your current moralistic prejudices and at least entertain the alternatives. If we do not, believe me when I tell you, rhinoceros in the wild will be extinct. This isn’t just someone else’s fight any more. This is your fight too.”

Evidence

He said they had gathered evidence from the scene of the rhino killings that may help put the shooters in jail.

“Then tomorrow we will get back in the trenches and do all we can to save the rest of our burgeoning little population. That’s tomorrow. Today I am just furious and deeply, deeply sad,” he said.

Ayesha Cantor from Kragga Kamma Game Park said: “There has been no poaching [in the Eastern Cape] for the past 4½ years and now there are 13 dead rhinos in the last 10 or so weeks.”

The latest rhino poaching data released last month showed that there was almost no change in the poaching numbers, with 448 rhinos slain in South Africa in 2022 for their horns to meet overwhelmingly Asian demand for the commodity, compared with 451 in 2021. The Eastern Cape recorded no deaths during the period in which the data were collected, while KwaZulu-Natal had 244 deaths. DM/OBP

Gallery
Absa OBP

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Strikers at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein armed with sjamboks as frazzled, terrified doctors warn that patients will die
Maverick News

Strikers at Pelonomi Hospital in Bloemfontein armed with sjamboks as frazzled, terrified doctors warn that patients will die
SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
Maverick News

SARS finds Phala Phala and Ramaphosa tax-compliant after rigorous audits
R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
‘It all started unexpectedly a few minutes before midnight’ — a doctor’s night of hell at Bloemfontein’s Pelonomi Hospital
South Africa

‘It all started unexpectedly a few minutes before midnight’ — a doctor’s night of hell at Bloemfontein’s Pelonomi Hospital

TOP READS IN SECTION

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Maverick News

Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Maverick News

Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Maverick News

Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry
Maverick News

Mpofu and Mkhwebane score own goal by calling Madonsela to impeachment inquiry

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options