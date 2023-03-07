Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Japan’s new rocket fails after engine issue, in blow to space ambitions

Japan’s new rocket fails after engine issue, in blow to space ambitions
Japan's new H3 rocket carrying land observing Satellite-3 'DAICHI-3' launches from a pad at the Tanegashima Space Center located on Tanegashima island, Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, 07 March 2023. The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) announced it ordered the rocket to self-destruct minutes after its launch following an apparent second-stage engine ignition failure. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN
By Reuters
07 Mar 2023
0

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Japan's new medium-lift rocket failed on its debut flight in space on Tuesday after the launcher's second-stage engine did not ignite as planned, in a blow to its efforts to cut the cost of accessing space and compete against Elon Musk's SpaceX.

The 57-metre (187 ft) tall H3 rocket, Japan’s first new model in three decades, lifted off without a hitch from the Tanegashima space port, a live-streamed broadcast by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) showed.

But upon reaching space, the rocket’s second-stage engine failed to ignite, forcing mission officials to manually destroy the vehicle 14 minutes into the flight.

“It was decided the rocket could not complete its mission, so the destruct command was sent,” JAXA said in a statement.

The failed attempt followed an aborted launch last month, and the debris would have fallen into the ocean east of the Philippines, JAXA said.

Science and Technology Minister Keiko Nagaoka said in a statement that the government had established a task force to investigate the “very regrettable” failure.

“This will have a serious impact on Japan’s future space policy, space business and technological competitiveness,” said Hirotaka Watanabe, a professor at Osaka University with expertise in space policy.

 

CHEAPER ACCESS TO SPACE

The H3 was carrying the ALOS-3, a disaster management land observation satellite, which was also equipped with an experimental infrared sensor designed to detect North Korean ballistic missile launches.

“The H3 is extremely important to ensure our access to space and to ensure we are competitive,” JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa told reporters. JAXA’s goal of fielding a competitive launcher was unchanged, he added.

H3 builder Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) 7011.T said it was confirming the situation surrounding the rocket with JAXA and did not have an immediate comment.

MHI has estimated that the H3’s cost per launch will be half that of its predecessor, the H-II, helping it win business in a global launch market increasingly dominated by SpaceX’s reusable Falcon 9 rocket.

A company spokesperson said earlier that it was also relying on the reliability of Japan’s previous rockets to gain business.

In a report published in September, the Center for Strategic and International Studies put the cost of a Falcon 9 launch to low Earth orbit at $2,600 per kilogramme. The equivalent price tag for the H-II is $10,500.

A successful launch on Tuesday would have put the Japanese rocket into space ahead of the planned launch later this year of the European Space Agency’s new lower-cost Ariane 6 vehicle.

Powered by a new simpler, lower-cost engine that includes 3D-printed parts, the H3 is designed to lift government and commercial satellites into Earth orbit and will ferry supplies to the International Space Station.

As part of Japan’s deepening cooperation with the United States in space, it will also eventually carry cargo to the Gateway lunar space station that U.S. space agency NASA plans to build as part of its programme to return people to the moon, including Japanese astronauts.

Shares of MHI closed 0.37% lower, while the broader Japanese benchmark index .N225 was up 0.25%.

By Tim Kelly

(Reporting by Tim Kelly, Maki Shiraki and Rocky Swift; Additional reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama in Tokyo and Joey Roulette in Washington; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jamie Freed)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Maverick News

Here they are — the long-awaited changes to President Ramaphosa’s Cabinet
Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Maverick News

Court hears that ‘Radical Economic Transformation’ is central to Zandile Gumede graft case
Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
Maverick News

Can Ramaphosa's new Minister of Electricity, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, turn around a country without power?
EFF breakaway party Team Sugar SA enjoys the taste of sweet success in northern KwaZulu-Natal
Maverick News

EFF breakaway party Team Sugar SA enjoys the taste of sweet success in northern KwaZulu-Natal
R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia's Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut
Newsdeck

Russia's Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut
I have a picture for you! 24 February - 3 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24 February – 3 March 2023
Ukraine latest: Ground commander in Bakhmut amid Russian siege
Newsdeck

Ukraine latest: Ground commander in Bakhmut amid Russian siege
Fistfight erupts in Georgia parliament over 'Russian-inspired' foreign agent law
Newsdeck

Fistfight erupts in Georgia parliament over 'Russian-inspired' foreign agent law
Twitter faces second outage in a week, Musk calls it “brittle”
Newsdeck

Twitter faces second outage in a week, Musk calls it “brittle”

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options