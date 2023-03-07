A combine harvester empties grain into a trailer in Chelmsford, UK, on Wednesday, 3 August 2022. Droughts, flooding and heatwaves threaten wheat output from the U.S. to France and India, compounding shrinking production in Ukraine. (Photo: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg)

Exports will probably fall to 22.5 million tons in 2023-24 from an all-time high of 28 million tons a year earlier, while output is set to decrease to 28.2 million tons from 39.2 million tons, government forecaster Abares said. The figure for the harvest just completed is up from 36.6 million tons estimated in December. Planting for the coming crop only gets under way in April.

Supplies of the food staple from Australia have helped to cap global prices in the past year after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine choked shipments and sent the grain to a record. Production in Australia was boosted by plentiful rains from the La Niña weather event, and a return to less favourable, drier conditions is expected in the coming months, the agency said in a report.

More from Abares: