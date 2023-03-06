Newsdeck

Privacy policy

WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says

WhatsApp agrees to be more transparent on policy changes, EU says
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram icons are seen on a mobile device in Belgrade, Serbia, 04 October 2021. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
By Reuters
06 Mar 2023
0

BRUSSELS, March 6 (Reuters) - Meta Platforms' META.O WhatsApp has agreed to be more transparent about changes to its privacy policy introduced in 2021, the European Commission said on Monday, following complaints from consumer bodies across Europe.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and the European Network of consumer authorities told WhatsApp last year that it had not clarified the changes in plain and intelligible language, violating the bloc’s laws.

EU members’ national regulators can sanction companies for breaches.

WhatsApp has now agreed to explain changes to EU users’ contracts and how these could affect their rights, and has agreed to display prominently the possibility for users to accept or reject the changes and ensure that users can easily close pop-up notifications on updates.

The company also confirmed that users’ personal data is not shared with third parties or other Meta companies, including Facebook, for advertising purposes.

“Consumers have a right to understand what they agree to and what that choice entails concretely, so that they can decide whether they want to continue using the platform,” Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said.

By Foo Yun Chee and Charlotte Van Campenhout

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Charlotte Van Campenhout in Amsterdam; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners
DM168

‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners
Nine months and counting — no sign of a Gupta, no word from justice department
Maverick News

Nine months and counting — no sign of a Gupta, no word from justice department
Filthy seam of sabotage – how thieving cartels are plunging South Africa into darkness
DM168

Filthy seam of sabotage – how thieving cartels are plunging South Africa into darkness
Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters
Maverick News

Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters

TOP READS IN SECTION

Russia's Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut
Newsdeck

Russia's Wagner chief warns of frontline collapse if forced to retreat from Bakhmut
I have a picture for you! 24 February - 3 March 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 24 February – 3 March 2023
Belarus court jails Nobel Peace Prize winner Bialiatski for 10 years
Newsdeck

Belarus court jails Nobel Peace Prize winner Bialiatski for 10 years
I have a picture for you! 18 February - 24 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 February – 24 February 2023
South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son
Newsdeck

South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh found guilty of murdering wife and son

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options