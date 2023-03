The TikTok app is displayed in the App Store on a smartphone in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Monday, 3 August 2020.

Calling it “a broad bipartisan bill” that will be co-sponsored by Republican John Thune of South Dakota, Warner said the law will give the US the power to ban or prohibit foreign technology where necessary. When asked if that would implicate ByteDance’s TikTok, he confirmed and elaborated on his reasoning.

“You have 100 million Americans on TikTok for 90 minutes every day,” the Democrat from Virginia said. “They are taking data from Americans, not keeping it safe. But what worries me more with TikTok is that this can be a propaganda tool.”

Mark Warner

TikTok’s commercial success in the US has come at the expense of local social media giants like Meta Platforms and Alphabet’s YouTube, with both developing short-video services in response to the app’s popularity. ByteDance has sought to distance the service from its China roots, including by hosting user data in Singapore, though threats of a ban in the US have lingered for years. Former president Donald Trump was nearly able to force the sale of TikTok’s US operations to Microsoft and Oracle before his term expired.

Warner cautioned that China presents a threat to the US beyond that of the Soviet Union, and that early assumptions that integrating China into the global economy would make the country more liberal were off base.

“I think for a long time, conventional wisdom was, the more you bring China into the world order, the more they’re going to change. And that assumption was just plain wrong,” he said.

The senator couched his position on TikTok and other Chinese tech in defensive terms, saying China is investing heavily in its economy and technology, and the US must similarly take action to stay ahead.

“China is investing in economic areas. They have $500-billion in intellectual property theft,” Warner said. “And we are in a competition not just on a national security basis, but on a technology basis.” BM/DM