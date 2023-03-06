Business Maverick

Business Maverick

South Africa Rand’s Volatility Rises Amid Ramaphosa Farm Robbery Scandal

South Africa Rand’s Volatility Rises Amid Ramaphosa Farm Robbery Scandal
President Cyril Ramaphosa at a big game auction on 14 April 2012 in Rustenburg, where a Tanzanian pair of buffalo was among the game auctioned off to SA’s wealthy. (Photo: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Cornel van Heerden)
By Bloomberg
06 Mar 2023
0

The rand’s volatility is soaring as a scandal involving South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the sale of buffalo once again shakes investor confidence.

The currency’s one-month implied volatility surged by the most in a month after South Africa’s tax authority said it’s unable to find records of the cash allegedly used by a Sudanese businessman to purchase the animals. The rand dropped as much as 0.7% against the dollar.

“Political uncertainty may resurface,” said Piotr Matys, senior foreign exchange analyst at InTouch Capital Markets. “With the opposition determined to find out the truth about those funds, President Ramaphosa may face fresh calls for impeachment.”

Read: South Africa Tax Body Unable to Trace Cash Paid to Ramaphosa

Rand Implied Volatlity Rises for First Day in Five | Measure has risen the most in a day since Feb.6

The scandal — tied to the buffalo profit that Ramaphosa failed to report stolen — is now once again threatening to roil South African financial markets.

An advisory panel found last year that the leader may have breached the constitution over his handling of the theft of at least $580,000 that had been stashed in a sofa at his game farm. Lawmakers later quashed the report, scuppering a potential impeachment inquiry, though opposition members of parliament have called for further investigations into the matter.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance had asked the South African Revenue Service to confirm that the businessman complied with a legal requirement to declare the foreign currency upon his arrival in the country. The agency said in a statement Monday that it “is not in possession of said record.”

Ramaphosa is expected to announce changes to his cabinet at 7pm in Johannesburg as he secures stronger support within his party.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Ramaphosa gets second bloody Phala Phala nose in two weeks
Maverick News

Ramaphosa gets second bloody Phala Phala nose in two weeks
City of Cape Town pleads for ‘highly skilled’ police help, boosts reward to R1m in war on construction ‘mafias’
Maverick News

City of Cape Town pleads for ‘highly skilled’ police help, boosts reward to R1m in war on construction ‘mafias’
R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Rumble in Room M46 - Metaphorical blood on the floor with Thuli Madonsela vs Dali Mpofu
Maverick News

Rumble in Room M46 – Metaphorical blood on the floor with Thuli Madonsela vs Dali Mpofu
Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel sworn in as MP before Cabinet revamp
Maverick News

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel sworn in as MP before Cabinet revamp

TOP READS IN SECTION

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners
DM168

‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners
Don’t panic South Africa – your mayo’s in safe hands
South Africa

Don’t panic South Africa – your mayo’s in safe hands
Chicken prices likely to fly high for some time - SA Poultry Association
Maverick News

Chicken prices likely to fly high for some time – SA Poultry Association
Q4 GDP data for South Africa likely to signal the start of a recession
DM168

Q4 GDP data for South Africa likely to signal the start of a recession

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options