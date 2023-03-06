Five suspects appear at Wynberg Magistrate's Court in connection with the alleged robbery of a German tourist, Nick Frischke on 6 March 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. It is reported that Frischke left his Airbnb in Pinelands on February 14th but never returned. An extensive search for him is ongoing. (Photo: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

Five men from Hout Bay’s Hangberg fishing community who suspected of having robbed Nick Frischke have appeared in court.

Igshaan Fisher, Jason Abrahams, Vanroy Petersen, and Carlo and Melvin Guenantin (family members) appeared briefly in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances on 6 March. They remain behind bars after declining to apply for bail

The German tourist went missing on Valentine’s Day while walking on the Hangberg Trail between Hout Bay and Sandy Bay. He is yet to be traced.

Police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, confirmed that Frischke arrived in South Africa on 6 February. It was reported that he was staying at an Airbnb in Pinelands.

Frischke is said to have left his accommodation at around 10am on the day of his disappearance. He was spotted at a shop in the V&A Waterfront and was last seen in Hout Bay, where he was dropped off by an e-hailing service.

Police arrested the suspects after finding items belonging to the German tourist in their possession.

On Monday, the court ordered that photos of the suspects not be published as an identity parade is to be held as part of the investigation. Western Cape NPA regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said some of the suspects were also implicated in unrelated robbery cases.

According to Ntabazalila, additional investigation is required, including witness statements, DNA analysis and cellphone data analysis.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said official search teams had been withdrawn from the mountain after the entire area was searched, but that if new information becomes available, the search would resume.

The accused are back in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on 4 May.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the investigating officer Detective Sergeant Daluxolo Mhlauli on 076 609 0764 or alternatively call Crime Stop on 08600 10111. DM