Figures from last year show that in South Africa 1 904 924 tons of polymer were converted into new plastic products. Since a high percentage of that total (about half) is used to make plastic packaging, a lot of it becomes plastic waste. The good news for the planet, and for all of us, is that plastic waste doesn’t need to become pollution. Unlike many materials, plastic is easily recyclable. It has value. It can be collected, processed, and used to help manufacture completely new products.

This is where making money and making a difference can go hand in hand. As many as 90,000 informal workers make a living as waste pickers in South Africa. They take the plastic waste to the nearest buy-back centers. The centers separate, clean, and process the plastic so that it’s ready to be sold on to the big recycling companies.

Now is a really good time to start your own buy-back center as a business. Last year Safripol launched its war on waste. Committed to the responsible use of plastic, to the reduction of plastic waste in our environment and taking up space in landfills, Safripol’s campaign tackles the issue by creating greater awareness of the value of plastic waste and encouraging people to reuse, repurpose and recycle their plastic waste.

The percentage of plastic waste currently being recycled is still relatively low – estimated to be 17% last year or about 344,527 tonnes. However, that number represents an increase of 10% on the year before. The trend toward recycling and consumer interest in buying goods made partly from recycled materials is growing. That trend is being accelerated by Safripol initiatives country and web wide.

From a business perspective, there’s a gap in the market. There aren’t enough buy-back centers at present. All the signs that the amount of plastic waste being made available for recycling will increase exponentially.

So, an interesting prospect for a smart businessperson. But how would you go about starting up your own buy-back center? Safripol partners with Producer Responsibility Organisations (PRO’s) like PETCO to encourage and help buy-back center start-ups. PETCO promotes efficiency in the production, design, conversion, collection, and recycling of plastic. They provide a comprehensive range of information booklets on their website.

Through PETCO, Safripol continues support for buy-back centre businesses for instance, just this past December, over 1,500 one-tonne capacity bulk recycling bags were distributed as donations to centres across South Africa.

Not sure that plastic waste is good business? Consider this. Last July a group of 50 Gauteng-based waste reclaimers collected 700 000 kg over nine months. It was worth R1.4 million.

Waste recycling in South Africa is conservatively estimated at R18 billion per year and growing.

Plastic has value, that’s for sure. DM