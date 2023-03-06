Sponsored Content

By Safripol
06 Mar 2023
0

Everyone has a vested interest in recycling plastic waste. It reduces pollution and helps the environment. But what if you could actually make a business out of it. Well, you can. Anyone can.

Figures from last year show that in South Africa 1 904 924 tons of polymer were converted into new plastic products.  Since a high percentage of that total (about half) is used to make plastic packaging, a lot of it becomes plastic waste. The good news for the planet, and for all of us, is that plastic waste doesn’t need to become pollution. Unlike many materials, plastic is easily recyclable. It has value. It can be collected, processed, and used to help manufacture completely new products.

This is where making money and making a difference can go hand in hand. As many as 90,000 informal workers make a living as waste pickers in South Africa. They take the plastic waste to the nearest buy-back centers. The centers separate, clean, and process the plastic so that it’s ready to be sold on to the big recycling companies.

Now is a really good time to start your own buy-back center as a business. Last year Safripol launched its war on waste. Committed to the responsible use of plastic, to the reduction of plastic waste in our environment and taking up space in landfills, Safripol’s campaign tackles the issue by creating greater awareness of the value of plastic waste and encouraging people to reuse, repurpose and recycle their plastic waste. 

The percentage of plastic waste currently being recycled is still relatively low – estimated to be 17% last year or about 344,527 tonnes. However, that number represents an increase of 10% on the year before. The trend toward recycling and consumer interest in buying goods made partly from recycled materials is growing. That trend is being accelerated by Safripol initiatives country and web wide.

From a business perspective, there’s a gap in the market. There aren’t enough buy-back centers at present. All the signs that the amount of plastic waste being made available for recycling will increase exponentially.

So, an interesting prospect for a smart businessperson. But how would you go about starting up your own buy-back center? Safripol partners with Producer Responsibility Organisations (PRO’s) like PETCO to encourage and help buy-back center start-ups. PETCO promotes efficiency in the production, design, conversion, collection, and recycling of plastic. They provide a comprehensive range of information booklets on their website.

Through PETCO, Safripol continues support for buy-back centre businesses for instance, just this past December, over 1,500 one-tonne capacity bulk recycling bags were distributed as donations to centres across South Africa.

Not sure that plastic waste is good business? Consider this. Last July a group of 50 Gauteng-based waste reclaimers collected 700 000 kg over nine months. It was worth R1.4 million.

Waste recycling in South Africa is conservatively estimated at R18 billion per year and growing.

Plastic has value, that’s for sure. DM

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Nine months and counting — no sign of a Gupta, no word from justice department
Maverick News

Nine months and counting — no sign of a Gupta, no word from justice department
Filthy seam of sabotage – how thieving cartels are plunging South Africa into darkness
DM168

Filthy seam of sabotage – how thieving cartels are plunging South Africa into darkness
‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners
DM168

‘Excessive’ hikes in municipal rates raise the ire of SA’s biggest property owners
Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters
Maverick News

Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters

TOP READS IN SECTION

Striking guards trap government workers in office for hours over alleged non-payment by health department
Maverick News

Striking guards trap government workers in office for hours over alleged non-payment by health department
‘Frustrated’ man in hostage drama at Home Affairs office in Limpopo
Maverick News

‘Frustrated’ man in hostage drama at Home Affairs office in Limpopo
City of Cape Town is removing homeless people from the street - and offering them a Safe Space instead
Maverick News

City of Cape Town is removing homeless people from the street – and offering them a Safe Space instead
Huge helicopter food drop brings relief to residents cut off by rising waters
Maverick Citizen

Huge helicopter food drop brings relief to residents cut off by rising waters
Why are the lives of Namibian babies more valuable than ours?
South Africa

Why are the lives of Namibian babies more valuable than ours?

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted