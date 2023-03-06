Jair Bolsonaro speaks during Cpac 2023 in National Harbor, Maryland, on 4 March 2023. (Photo: Al Drago / Bloomberg)

Bolsonaro, who travelled to the US after losing last year’s presidential election and applied for a six-month visa on January 30, made the comment in an interview while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) outside Washington, NBC reported.

He has previously mentioned return dates that lapsed, telling CNN Brasil at one point that he planned to be back by the end of January. He also told his lawyer, Marcelo Bessa, that he can postpone his return until April, O Globo reported. He didn’t mention a return date during a speech he gave to Cpac on Saturday.

Bolsonaro is under investigation on multiple fronts, including his alleged involvement in the January 8 riot targeting Brasilia, the capital, by supporters who refused to accept his election defeat by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The former president denied responsibility for the attack, saying that he was no longer president and out of the country, and that his supporters wouldn’t back such events, according to NBC.

Lula’s administration wants Bolsonaro to appear before Brazilian courts and is considering options to force him to return to the country if he doesn’t voluntarily come back by the end of March.