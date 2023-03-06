Bolsonaro, who travelled to the US after losing last year’s presidential election and applied for a six-month visa on January 30, made the comment in an interview while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) outside Washington, NBC reported.
He has previously mentioned return dates that lapsed, telling CNN Brasil at one point that he planned to be back by the end of January. He also told his lawyer, Marcelo Bessa, that he can postpone his return until April, O Globo reported. He didn’t mention a return date during a speech he gave to Cpac on Saturday.
Bolsonaro is under investigation on multiple fronts, including his alleged involvement in the January 8 riot targeting Brasilia, the capital, by supporters who refused to accept his election defeat by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.
The former president denied responsibility for the attack, saying that he was no longer president and out of the country, and that his supporters wouldn’t back such events, according to NBC.
Lula’s administration wants Bolsonaro to appear before Brazilian courts and is considering options to force him to return to the country if he doesn’t voluntarily come back by the end of March.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet