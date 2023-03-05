Defend Truth

TRIBUTE

Mark Pilgrim ‘leaves incredible legacy’ of openness about men’s health

Mark Pilgrim ‘leaves incredible legacy’ of openness about men’s health
Radio and television personality Mark Pilgrim. (Photo: Twitter)
By Onke Ngcuka
05 Mar 2023
0

The 53-year-old veteran media personality died on Sunday morning after a fierce battle against stage four lung cancer.

Veteran radio and TV presenter Mark Pilgrim succumbed to his battle against lung cancer at the age of 53 on Sunday morning, 5 March. 

His fighting spirit and openness about his journey brought strength to many. Pilgrim shared his health journey on news and social media platforms, saying it was “for anyone who is going through cancer or is supporting someone who is”.

An outpouring of tributes has followed news of his death.

“It was with great sadness that I share this news. Our hero and brother and much loved radio personality Mark Pilgrim lost his battle with cancer this morning at 10:45. He fought valiantly to the very end. Mark passed peacefully with his fiancée Adrienne [Watkins] at home. They were together for his last breath,” Hot 102.7 FM said on Facebook on Sunday.

Pilgrim was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in February 2022. He revealed on his YouTube channel that the cancer had spread to his femur, the base of his spine and lymph nodes.

Before being diagnosed with lung cancer, he had been in remission for 33 years from stage 3 testicular cancer. Pilgrim had also suffered a heart attack in his doctor’s office in 2008, which saw him lose 10% of his heart function.

Pilgrim hosted shows on 5FM, 94.7 Highveld Stereo, 94.5 Kfm and others. He was also host on several TV shows, such as Big Brother South Africa, Big Brother Africa and the game show Power of 10.

‘Indelible mark’

“The government is saddened by his passing. He has indeed left an indelible mark on the broadcast industry. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” Nomonde Mnukwa, the acting director-general of the Government Communication and Information System, said in a statement.

“Pilgrim is a much-loved South African personality who fought cancer valiantly. He always took South Africans along the journey whilst hosting his shows… He documented his fight and journey with the cancer, including his battle with Covid-19, recoveries from surgery and the time he spent with his family. He has inspired many people in this process,” Mnukwa said.

Lucy Balona, head of marketing and communication at the Cancer Association of South Africa, told Daily Maverick she was still processing the devastating news of such an incredible cancer survivor who had done so much for cancer awareness.

“He made it okay to talk about having cancer. He demystified it in sharing his journey of the good and the bad, and he was such a professional to work with. He was our ambassador. So many people were so keen to meet him and he would always make time to meet them and take photos. He was so real and authentic. It’s really such a sad loss for everyone. He was such a special soul… He actually gave [people] hope.”

Pilgrim always brought positivity and humour to his often tough journey. His second-last post on Facebook, dated 2 February, includes a photo of him lying down with eyes closed. The caption reads: “A lot of sleeping the last few days. Body is depleted. After chemo and immuno Thursday it’s just been pouring out both ends. I’m like a shrivelled pea.”

Shortly after being discharged from hospital after 64 days at the end of December last year, he proposed to his partner Adrienne Watkins on New Year’s Eve.

Pilgrim again showed his commitment to fighting the disease in his social media posts: “Baby steps. Still have the end goal in sight where myself, Adrienne and the girls are walking on the beach with our future golden retriever.”

“The way he spoke about cancer, he made it okay to do so,” Balona said. “He let other cancer survivors know that they are loved and that people cared for them…

“He leaves an incredible legacy of men needing to talk about diseases that affect them and that there are ways to lower your cancer risk and that you don’t have to be alone, that there is help out there.”

Pilgrim leaves behind Watkins, two daughters, and his ex-wife, Nicole Torees. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Eastern Cape: R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Maverick News

Eastern Cape: R4bn Sanral bridge contract awarded to ‘defunct business’ with R418m debt pile
Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters
Maverick News

Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters
Vrede dairy project - Defence advocates tear into the State’s corruption case
Maverick News

Vrede dairy project – Defence advocates tear into the State’s corruption case
Filthy seam of sabotage – how thieving cartels are plunging South Africa into darkness
DM168

Filthy seam of sabotage – how thieving cartels are plunging South Africa into darkness
Save the date - Cabinet reshuffle to be announced on Monday 7pm, says Ramaphosa’s spokesperson
Maverick News

Save the date – Cabinet reshuffle to be announced on Monday 7pm, says Ramaphosa’s spokesperson

TOP READS IN SECTION

Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters
Maverick News

Bheki Cele in the firing line of critical class action against police over the smuggling of guns to gangsters
It’s time for all of us to get angry and fight the thieves of hope
Maverick News

It’s time for all of us to get angry and fight the thieves of hope
Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Maverick News

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Striking guards trap government workers in office for hours over alleged non-payment by health department
Maverick News

Striking guards trap government workers in office for hours over alleged non-payment by health department
City of Cape Town pleads for ‘highly skilled’ police help, boosts reward to R1m in war on construction ‘mafias’
Maverick News

City of Cape Town pleads for ‘highly skilled’ police help, boosts reward to R1m in war on construction ‘mafias’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options