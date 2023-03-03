Maverick Life

PHOTOGRAPHY

In images: The European Athletics Indoor Championships 2023, and more

In images: The European Athletics Indoor Championships 2023, and more
Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium competes in the Women's Shot Put Pentathlon at the European Athletics Indoor Championships in Istanbul, Turkey, 03 March 2023. EPA-EFE/TOLGA BOZOGLU
By Maverick Life Editors
03 Mar 2023
0

Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Lene Onsrud Retzius of Norway competes in the Women’s Pole Vault event at the European Athletics Indoor Championships 2023 at the Atakoy Athletics Arena in Istanbul, Turkey, 03 March 2023. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL BUHOLZER

Elizabeth Hosking of Team Canada wins the silver medal during the FIS Snowboard World Championships Men’s and Women’s Halfpipe on March 3, 2023 in Bakuriani, Georgia. (Photo by Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Climate activists take part in a demonstration organized by Friday For Future movement as part of the Global Climate Strike, on March 3, 2022 in Rome, Italy. Young climate activists are expected to walk out of classrooms during lessons amid concerns over climate change. Schoolchildren will be taking part in an international day of action by protest group Fridays For Future. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Live fish thrown by the protests in front of the headquarters of the Piedmont region during the global climate strike on March 3, 2023 in Turin, Italy. Young climate activists are expected to walk out of classrooms during lessons amid concerns over climate change. Schoolchildren will be taking part in an international day of action by protest group Fridays For Future. (Photo by Stefano Guidi/Getty Images)

Students march from Town Hall on March 03, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. School students in Sydney joined their counterparts in many cities overseas on Friday in a strike designed to draw attention to climate change and demand action from governments. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

School students gather at Town Hall on March 03, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. School students in Sydney joined their counterparts in many cities overseas on Friday in a strike designed to draw attention to climate change and demand action from governments. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)

Protestors look on during a rally at Town Hall on March 03, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. School students in Sydney joined their counterparts in many cities overseas on Friday in a strike designed to draw attention to climate change and demand action from governments. (Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images)The USAF F-22 Raptor flying during a solo handling display on March 03, 2023 in Avalon, Australia. The 2023 Australian International Airshow & Aerospace and Defence Exposition (AVALON 2023) will open on Tuesday. Organizers say that there is a 14 percent increase over the 2019 event in exhibitors, and nearly 50 percent more industry, government, defence and scientific delegations. The show comes at a time of increasing military tension in both the Asia-Pacific and North Asia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Supporters of Islamic political party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) hold placards during a protest against inflation in Karachi, Pakistan, 03 March 2023. The cash-strapped country is struggling to meet tough IMF conditions, including raising the general sales tax on goods and services from 17 percent to 18 percent and increasing prices of different goods and edibles, to generate 170 billion rupees, or 630 million US dollars, during the fiscal year ending June. Inflation jumped to a 48-year high in January to 27.6 percent, the highest since May 1975, compared to the same period last year. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Youths observe a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of the deadly train crash near the city of Larissa, during a protest in Athens, Greece, 03 March 2023. The number of confirmed dead from the train collision at Tempi is 57, Hellenic Police press spokesperson Konstantia Dimoglidou announced on 03 March morning. The collision occurred late on 28 February night near Tempi in central Greece between a passenger train travelling north and a freight train travelling south on the same line. A station master in the central Greek city of Larissa has been detained over the accident. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS BELTES

Youths hold white balloons with slogans during a protest march in Athens, over the deadly train crash near the city of Larissa, Greece, 03 March 2023. The number of confirmed dead from the train collision at Tempi is 57, Hellenic Police press spokesperson Konstantia Dimoglidou announced on 03 March morning. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDROS BELTES

Firefighters work in the aftermath of a train collision near Larissa, Greece, 03 March 2023. The number of confirmed dead from the train collision is 57, Hellenic Police press spokesperson announced on 03 March. The search of the crash site is expected to have been completed by afternoon, with the cranes having moved the two carriages that were hampering the search operation. The collision between a passenger train traveling north and a freight train traveling south on the same line occurred on 28 February night. A station master in the central Greek city of Larissa has been detained over the accident. EPA-EFE/APOSTOLIS DOMALIS

People walk past the dome of Maland mosque over the rubble of the structure that fell in the earthquake in Maland, Idlib, 03 March 2023. According to the villagers, the Maland mosque fell in the first earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on 06 February. The mosque was the only one serving the people of the village, and since the destruction worshippers continue to hold communal prayers in an open area next to the destroyed mosque. More than 50,000 people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February and again on 20 February. EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH

People perform Friday noon prayers at an open area near the Maland mosque that fell in the earthquake in Maland, Idlib, 03 March 2023. According to the villagers, the Maland mosque fell in the first earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on 06 February.  EPA-EFE/YAHYA NEMAH

The Wall of fire display on March 03, 2023 in Avalon, Australia. The 2023 Australian International Airshow & Aerospace and Defence Exposition (AVALON 2023) will open on Tuesday. Organizers say that there is a 14 percent increase over the 2019 event in exhibitors, and nearly 50 percent more industry, government, defence and scientific delegations. The show comes at a time of increasing military tension in both the Asia-Pacific and North Asia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

The Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles KAI T-50 Golden Eagle perform during their aerobatics display on March 03, 2023 in Avalon, Australia. The 2023 Australian International Airshow & Aerospace and Defence Exposition (AVALON 2023) will open on Tuesday. Organizers say that there is a 14 percent increase over the 2019 event in exhibitors, and nearly 50 percent more industry, government, defence and scientific delegations. The show comes at a time of increasing military tension in both the Asia-Pacific and North Asia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

The Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles KAI T-50 Golden Eagle perform during their aerobatics display on March 03, 2023 in Avalon, Australia. The 2023 Australian International Airshow & Aerospace and Defence Exposition (AVALON 2023) will open on Tuesday. Organizers say that there is a 14 percent increase over the 2019 event in exhibitors, and nearly 50 percent more industry, government, defence and scientific delegations. The show comes at a time of increasing military tension in both the Asia-Pacific and North Asia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

The Super salto jet sailplane pyrotechnics display on March 03, 2023 in Avalon, Australia. The 2023 Australian International Airshow & Aerospace and Defence Exposition (AVALON 2023) will open on Tuesday. Organizers say that there is a 14 percent increase over the 2019 event in exhibitors, and nearly 50 percent more industry, government, defence and scientific delegations. The show comes at a time of increasing military tension in both the Asia-Pacific and North Asia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

The Skycats pyrotechnics display on March 03, 2023 in Avalon, Australia. The 2023 Australian International Airshow & Aerospace and Defence Exposition (AVALON 2023) will open on Tuesday. Organizers say that there is a 14 percent increase over the 2019 event in exhibitors, and nearly 50 percent more industry, government, defence and scientific delegations. The show comes at a time of increasing military tension in both the Asia-Pacific and North Asia. (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

In this handout image released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, A U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, and South Korean Air Force F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets fly over South Korea Peninsula during a joint air drill on March 03, 2023 at an undisclosed location in South Korea. The United States will continue to counter threats posed by North Korea through close cooperation with its allies, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Thursday. (Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)

In this handout image released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, A U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, and South Korean Air Force KF-16 fighter jets fly over South Korea Peninsula during a joint air drill on March 03, 2023 at an undisclosed location in South Korea. (Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images)

A North Korean national flag in North Korea’s propaganda village of Gijungdong is seen from a South Korea’s observation post inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea on March 03, 2023 in Panmunjom, South Korea. The United States will continue to counter threats posed by North Korea through close cooperation with its allies, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Thursday. (Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun – Pool/Getty Images)

South Korean soldiers stand guard in the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating South and North Korea on March 03, 2023 in Panmunjom, South Korea. The United States will continue to counter threats posed by North Korea through close cooperation with its allies, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Thursday. (Photo by Jeon Heon-Kyun – Pool/Getty Images)

A health worker waits at COVID-19 testing site ahead of the opening of the First Session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at a hotel in Beijing, China, 03 March 2023. ‘Lianghui’ or Two Sessions is China’s yearly plenary meetings of the top legislature and top political advisory body of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO DM/ ML

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

City of Cape Town pleads for ‘highly skilled’ police help, boosts reward to R1m in war on construction ‘mafias’
Maverick News

City of Cape Town pleads for ‘highly skilled’ police help, boosts reward to R1m in war on construction ‘mafias’
Not all hospitals to be spared power cuts – ministers explain ‘inevitable’ new rules
Maverick News

Not all hospitals to be spared power cuts – ministers explain ‘inevitable’ new rules
‘Frustrated’ man in hostage drama at Home Affairs office in Limpopo
Maverick News

‘Frustrated’ man in hostage drama at Home Affairs office in Limpopo
Striking guards trap government workers in office for hours over alleged non-payment by health department
Maverick News

Striking guards trap government workers in office for hours over alleged non-payment by health department
Clock ticking on ANC charges against ex-Eskom CEO as party says it can't act on rumours
Maverick News

Clock ticking on ANC charges against ex-Eskom CEO as party says it can't act on rumours

TOP READS IN SECTION

Home power backup systems – electrical engineers answer your questions
Maverick Life

Home power backup systems – electrical engineers answer your questions
The Orange-Fish Tunnel: A truly great South African engineering feat
Maverick Life

The Orange-Fish Tunnel: A truly great South African engineering feat
Lion’s mane — the seemingly magical mind mushroom
Maverick News

Lion’s mane — the seemingly magical mind mushroom
There is no corruption in the ANC, Lord Fikile the Mbalusional reassures the nation
South Africa

There is no corruption in the ANC, Lord Fikile the Mbalusional reassures the nation
I was an adoring Roald Dahl fan as a child but let’s not reissue them for a new generation
Maverick Life

I was an adoring Roald Dahl fan as a child but let’s not reissue them for a new generation

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

First Thing, Daily Maverick\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\'s flagship newsletter

We have a Scorpio investigation about to break.

Be the first to read it by signing up to our free First Thing newsletter.

[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options