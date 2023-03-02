Newsdeck

Little Mermaid

Russian flag painted on base of Denmark’s “Little Mermaid” statue

Russian flag painted on base of Denmark’s “Little Mermaid” statue
People pose for a picture with the vandalized Little Mermaid statue, with the Russian flag painted on the stone where it sits on, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 02 March 2023. The Little Mermaid was created by the sculptor Edvard Eriksen and modeled after his wife, Eline. The figure is the sculptor's embodiment of the mermaid in Hans Christian Andersen's famous fairy tale 'The Little Mermaid'. EPA-EFE/IDA MARIE ODGAARD DENMARK
By Reuters
02 Mar 2023
0

COPENHAGEN, March 2 (Reuters) - A Russian flag was discovered painted onto the base of Denmark's "The Little Mermaid" statue on Thursday in what police said was a "case of vandalism" at Copenhagen's most famous landmark and a popular tourist attraction.

It was not immediately known who was behind the incident, a police spokesperson said.

Denmark has been a vocal critic of Russia alongside other Western nations following last year’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 110-year-old bronze statue depicts the little mermaid from 19th-century Danish author Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of the same name, and is sat on a rock by a waterside promenade.

The white, blue and red stripes of the Russian flag were painted across the front of the stone.

(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, Johannes Gotfredsen-Birkebaek, Editing by Terje Solsvik and Raissa Kasolowsky)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Western Cape maps out end to power cuts following De Ruyter’s warning of ‘big trouble ahead’
Maverick News

Western Cape maps out end to power cuts following De Ruyter’s warning of ‘big trouble ahead’
Property mogul flips R86m land parcel to Gauteng housing department for R244m
Maverick News

Property mogul flips R86m land parcel to Gauteng housing department for R244m
Fact-Checked: UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s misleading interview with JJ Tabane
Maverick News

Fact-Checked: UCT Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s misleading interview with JJ Tabane
Alarm bells ring over multibillion-rand nuclear power station plan for Durban
South Africa

Alarm bells ring over multibillion-rand nuclear power station plan for Durban
High court orders Department of Home Affairs to register birth of stateless man after 10-year battle
Maverick News

High court orders Department of Home Affairs to register birth of stateless man after 10-year battle

TOP READS IN SECTION

Iranian Schoolgirls Targeted in Spate of Poisoning Attacks
Newsdeck

Iranian Schoolgirls Targeted in Spate of Poisoning Attacks
I have a picture for you! 18 February - 24 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 February – 24 February 2023
Covid-19 most likely originated from a lab leak, finds US Energy Department - Wall Street Journal
Newsdeck

Covid-19 most likely originated from a lab leak, finds US Energy Department – Wall Street Journal
Nigeria latest: Tinubu wins most votes in presidency race
Newsdeck

Nigeria latest: Tinubu wins most votes in presidency race
Ukraine clings to Bakhmut but time may be running out as Russians advance
Newsdeck

Ukraine clings to Bakhmut but time may be running out as Russians advance

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
eskom_

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.