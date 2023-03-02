People pose for a picture with the vandalized Little Mermaid statue, with the Russian flag painted on the stone where it sits on, in Copenhagen, Denmark, 02 March 2023. The Little Mermaid was created by the sculptor Edvard Eriksen and modeled after his wife, Eline. The figure is the sculptor's embodiment of the mermaid in Hans Christian Andersen's famous fairy tale 'The Little Mermaid'. EPA-EFE/IDA MARIE ODGAARD DENMARK

It was not immediately known who was behind the incident, a police spokesperson said.

Denmark has been a vocal critic of Russia alongside other Western nations following last year’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 110-year-old bronze statue depicts the little mermaid from 19th-century Danish author Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of the same name, and is sat on a rock by a waterside promenade.

The white, blue and red stripes of the Russian flag were painted across the front of the stone.

