Little Mermaid
Russian flag painted on base of Denmark’s “Little Mermaid” statue
COPENHAGEN, March 2 (Reuters) - A Russian flag was discovered painted onto the base of Denmark's "The Little Mermaid" statue on Thursday in what police said was a "case of vandalism" at Copenhagen's most famous landmark and a popular tourist attraction.
It was not immediately known who was behind the incident, a police spokesperson said.
Denmark has been a vocal critic of Russia alongside other Western nations following last year’s invasion of Ukraine.
The 110-year-old bronze statue depicts the little mermaid from 19th-century Danish author Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of the same name, and is sat on a rock by a waterside promenade.
The white, blue and red stripes of the Russian flag were painted across the front of the stone.
(Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, Johannes Gotfredsen-Birkebaek, Editing by Terje Solsvik and Raissa Kasolowsky)
