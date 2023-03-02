In this 15-minute documentary, Jimmy, Ambrose, Xoliswa, Chantel, Babes, and Yvonne discuss the Blue Crane Route Municipality’s (BCRM) failure to maintain the power lines, and how they struggle to survive. At a community-organised march, town residents and farmers delivered a petition and suggested solutions to BCRM. The participants’ stories are that of disaster, and they have little hope that their so far peaceful cries for help will be heard.

The film was produced by Street Talk TV, a ground-breaking television and film series aired weekly on community television and on YouTube. In 15-minute films we capture and expose the lived realities and uncensored views of people living in South Africa.

Street Talk TV, a non-profit organisation, was launched in 2008. For more than 700 searchable films and our latest news, visit us at www.streettalktv.com, https://web.facebook.com/StreetTalkSA/ & https://www.youtube.com/@StreetTalkSA

Disclaimer: Street Talk TV encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the series – Street Talk TV – are, therefore, their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM