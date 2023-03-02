Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland on the ninth fairway during the final round of the 2022 PGA Championship golf tournament at the Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US, 22 May 2022. (Photo: EPA-EFE / ERIK S. LESSER)

The system of designated events went into play this year, aimed at keeping players on the PGA Tour. In response to players signing with LIV Golf for bigger paydays, the tour raised the minimum purse at each of these events to $20-million.

Now, the PGA Tour is tinkering with the tournaments further, USA Today and Golfweek reported. In the 2024 season, each designated event will have a field of between 70 and 78 players, and the player cut after 36 holes will be eliminated, per the report.

USA Today said the PGA Tour’s board ratified these alterations on Tuesday but has yet to make a public announcement of the 2024 schedule.

The changes will not apply to the four major tournaments, the FedEx Cup events or the Players Championship.

With the reduction of the player field, those invited to the designated events will include the top 50 players to qualify for the BMW Championship from the prior season’s FedEx Cup playoffs, event winners on tour, and others selected based on performance.

This week’s Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Florida, is the fourth designated event of the season.

– Field Level Media