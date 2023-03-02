Business Maverick
Higher-Rated Companies Have More Women at the Top, Says Moody’s
Companies that have more women at board level tend to have higher credit worthiness, according to new findings by Moody’s Investors Service.
Government mandates, pressure from large institutional investors and disclosure requirements have been key in areas with most progress, the report said. The European Union, for instance, pushed to improve gender equality at the top of businesses, with the European Parliament last year approving rules which mean at least 40% of non-executive director posts must be held by women at large, listed companies by 2026.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet