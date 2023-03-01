Newsdeck

Greece

Trains collide in Greece, at least 36 killed, dozens injured

Trains collide in Greece, at least 36 killed, dozens injured
Smoke rises from train cars after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, 01 March 2023. The two trains  a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa, collided head-on outside the central Greek city, Konstantinos Agorastos, the governor of the Thessaly region told local media. Dozens of people have been killed and at least 85 injured, and 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS
By Reuters
01 Mar 2023
0

LARISSA, Greece, March 1 (Reuters) - A passenger train and a cargo train collided head-on in Greece on Tuesday night, killing at least 36 people and injuring dozens as the country's deadliest rail crash in living memory threw entire carriages off the tracks.

Many of the victims were thought to be university students on their way back from a long holiday weekend. The death toll was expected to rise further, officials said.

“There was panic … the fire was immediate, as we were turning over we were being burned, fire was right and left,” said Stergios Minenis, a 28-year-old passenger who jumped to safety from the wreckage.

A passenger who escaped from the fifth carriage told Skai TV: “Windows were being smashed and people were screaming … One of the windows caved in from the impact of iron from the other train.”

Cranes lifted derailed passenger carriages in the morning, as rescuers continued to scour through the smouldering mangled mass of steel. One carriage stood on its side at almost 90 degrees from the rest of the wrecked train, with others tilting precariously.

The local station master, in charge of signalling, has been arrested, a police official said, as investigators tried to find out why the two trains had been on the same track.

“It’s an unthinkable tragedy. Our thoughts today are with the relatives of the victims,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the site of the crash, looking shattered.

“One thing I can guarantee; we will find out the causes of this tragedy and do anything in our power for it never to happen again.”

The crash occurred as the passenger train that was headed to the northern Greece city of Thessaloniki from the capital Athens emerged from a tunnel near the town of Larissa.

Government spokesman Giannis Oikonomou said the two trains had been running towards each other on the same track “for many kilometres” before the crash.

 

‘MUM, I’M HURT’

The passenger train was carrying 342 travellers and 10 crew, while two crew were on the cargo train, according to Hellenic Train data.

Sixty-six of those injured were hospitalised, six of whom in intensive care, a fire brigade official said.

Survivors were evacuated to Thessaloniki, where one woman ran to embrace her daughter as she disembarked from a bus with other survivors.

“Mum don’t, I’m hurt,” the daughter said. Another woman, who was waiting there, said her child was not picking up the phone.

The head of the emergency unit in Larissa hospital, Apostolos Komnos, said most of the dead were young people, in their 20s.

The government declared three days of national mourning, from Wednesday to Friday, with flags flying at half-mast in a tribute to the victims of the crash.

President Katerina Sakellaropoulou cut short a visit to Moldova to return to Greece.

“Even at this moment, a life-saving operation is going on to help those who are on this death train,” she told a news conference in the Moldovan capital Chisinau.

 

“TRAGEDY”

ERT state TV showed one crew carrying what was thought to be a victim, covered in a white sheet, to an ambulance.

Fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Varthakogiannis said the evacuation of passengers took place in “difficult conditions given the severity of the collision of the two trains.

“We are living through a tragedy. We are pulling out people alive, injured…there are dead,” he said.

The cargo train had been travelling from Thessaloniki to Larissa. Local media said the train left Athens around 7.30 pm (0530 GMT). The fire brigade said it was informed of the accident shortly before midnight.

Greece sold railway operator TRAINOSE to Italy’s Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane in 2017 as part of its international bailout programme, expecting hundreds of millions of euros to be invested in rail infrastructure in the coming years.

According to the Italian company’s website, it is the main provider of rail transport for passengers and freight in Greece and runs 342 passenger and commercial routes a day.

Greece’s ageing railway system is in need of modernising, with many trains travelling on single tracks and signalling and automatic control systems still to be installed in many areas.

By Alexandros Avramidis and Renee Maltezou

(Reporting by Stamos Proussalis, Karolina Tagaris, Renee Maltezou, Angeliki Koutantou, Michele Kambas, Giannis Floulis; Writing by Ingrid Melander, Michael Perry; Editing by Christina Fincher)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Maverick News

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Maverick News

25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Maverick News

Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Another day, another mining cadastre procurement delay
South Africa

Another day, another mining cadastre procurement delay
Lead investigator in Mkhwebane’s ‘rogue unit’ probe admits work done was not of ‘quality’
Maverick News

Lead investigator in Mkhwebane’s ‘rogue unit’ probe admits work done was not of ‘quality’

TOP READS IN SECTION

Covid-19 most likely originated from a lab leak, finds US Energy Department - Wall Street Journal
Newsdeck

Covid-19 most likely originated from a lab leak, finds US Energy Department – Wall Street Journal
I have a picture for you! 18 February - 24 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 February – 24 February 2023
Murdoch testified Fox commentators ‘endorsed’ Trump’s 2020 election lie
Newsdeck

Murdoch testified Fox commentators ‘endorsed’ Trump’s 2020 election lie
Ukraine latest: Russia to study China’s proposal on Ukraine
Newsdeck

Ukraine latest: Russia to study China’s proposal on Ukraine
Brexit latest: Sunak says deal means UK has ‘taken back control’
Newsdeck

Brexit latest: Sunak says deal means UK has ‘taken back control’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
eskom_

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.