In images: Women in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ costume ride a train during an anti-government protest in Jerusalem
An ultra Orthodox Jewish man walks past women wearing costumes from the TV series 'The Handmaid's Tale' during an anti-government protest at a train station in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 March 2023. People have been protesting all over the country against the government’s justice system reform. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.
Women wearing costumes from the TV series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ride a train during an anti-government protest in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 March 2023. People have been protesting all over the country against the government’s justice system reform. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Women wearing costumes from the TV series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ride an escalator during an anti-government protest at a train station in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 March 2023. People have been protesting all over the country against the government’s justice system reform. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
Women wearing costumes from the TV series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ride a train during an anti-government protest in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 March 2023. People have been protesting all over the country against the government’s justice system reform. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A man holds up the Israeli and Palestine flags as demonstrators block the Ayalon Road in the center during an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, 01 March 2023. People have been protesting all over the country against the government’s justice system reform. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
A model stands while wearing a women’s prayer dress called Mukenah at the Siti Khadijah clothing factory in Depok, Indonesia, 01 March 2023. The Indonesian Retail Traders Association (Aprindo) predicts that the retail sector will experience an increase in sales of 15-20 percent ahead of the month of Ramadan, boosted by the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA
Pedestrians cross a road in Hong Kong, China, 01 March 2023. With the end of the mask mandate on 01 March 2023, residents and visitors to Hong Kong will not have to wear face masks anymore for all indoor and outdoor places after almost three years. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE
Rescue workers at the site of a derailed passenger train following a collision with a cargo train in the Tempe valley near Larissa, Greece, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The crash, the countrys worst in decades, took place in the Tempe valley when a passenger train traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki collided with a cargo train, igniting a fire. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images
A destroyed wagon train after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, 01 March 2023. The two trains – a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa, collided head-on outside the central Greek city, Konstantinos Agorastos, the governor of the Thessaly region told local media. Sixteen people have been killed and at least 85 injured, and 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS
A picture taken with a drone shows firefighters and rescue crews working to extricate passengers from trains after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, 01 March 2023. The two trains – a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa, collided head-on outside the central Greek city, Konstantinos Agorastos, the governor of the Thessaly region told local media. Sixteen people have been killed and at least 85 injured, and 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS
Kenyan security officials set ablaze illegally harvested sandalwood confiscated by Kenyan multiagency security units, at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, 28 February 2023. The destruction of 13.5 tons of illegally harvested sandalwood was ordered by a court, as harvesting and trade was banned by Kenyan government in 2007 while sandalwood is also listed as a threatened tree by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU
Indian police detain Indian National Congress (INC) activists as they shout slogans during an anti-government protest demanding an investigation into the Adani Group fraud, near the National Stock Exchange (NSE), in Mumbai, India, 01 March 2023. Congress protested against the NSE as it allegedly failed to take action against the embattled Adani Group. The US forensic financial research company Hindenburg Research released a report alleging stock market manipulation carried out by the Adani Group. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Police remove Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg (C) and other campaigners as they demonstrate outside the Norway’s Ministry of Finance entrance and several other ministries in a protest against still operating wind turbines at Fosen, in Oslo, Norway, 01 March 2023. Norway’s Supreme Court has ruled in 2021 the wind turbines at Fosen are illegal. EPA-EFE/ALF SIMENSEN
A member of the Special Unit for Intervention in Emergency Situations drills a hole in a reinforced concrete wall during an earthquake rescue exercise at the training ground of the Special Emergency Intervention Unit in Ciolpani, 40 km north of Bucharest, Romania, 01 March 2023. Romanian authorities sent two teams of rescuers to Turkey to search for survivors in the areas affected by the earthquake of 06 February 2023. Romania is celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Civil Protection institution’s establishment, declaring the period from 25 February to 03 April 2023 as Civil Protection Week. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement
Chickens at a poultry farm in Triang, Pahang, Malaysia, on Saturday, Feb 25, 2023. The number of virus cases in wild and domesticated birds worldwide has surged to record levels, with a rising number of mammals and a handful of people also being infected. While there hasn’t been any recent signs of human-to-human transmission, infections in birds can be passed to humans via direct contact. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Alberto Fernandez, Argentina’s president, left, and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina’s vice president, center, before delivering a state of the union address at the National Congress building in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Fernandez delivers his annual speech before congress as divisions within his coalition are more public than ever before. Photographer: Anita Pouchard Serra/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Estela de Carlotto, president of Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, left, attends a state of the union address by Alberto Fernandez, Argentina’s president, not pictured, at the National Congress building in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Fernandez delivers his annual speech before congress as divisions within his coalition are more public than ever before. Photographer: Anita Pouchard Serra/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St Davids Day Parade on March 1, 2023 in Windsor, England. This is the first time The Prince of Wales has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)
People attend a rally before a City Council Oversight hearing at City Hall on March 01, 2023 in New York City. Elected officials and advocates held a rally demanding transparency and accountability from NYPD ahead of the first oversight hearing by City Council on the NYPD Strategic Response Group (SRG). The hearing comes as NYC settled a lawsuit agreeing to pay upwards of $6 million to protesters who were kettled during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
People attend a rally before a City Council Oversight hearing at City Hall on March 01, 2023 in New York City. Elected officials and advocates held a rally demanding transparency and accountability from NYPD ahead of the first oversight hearing by City Council on the NYPD Strategic Response Group (SRG). The hearing comes as NYC settled a lawsuit agreeing to pay upwards of $6 million to protesters who were kettled during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) DM/ ML
We use cookies on our website to give you the most relevant experience by remembering your preferences and repeat visits. By clicking “Accept All”, you consent to the use of ALL the cookies. However, you may visit "Cookie Settings" to provide a controlled consent.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may affect your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. These cookies ensure basic functionalities and security features of the website, anonymously.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__cfduid
1 month
The cookie is used by cdn services like CloudFlare to identify individual clients behind a shared IP address and apply security settings on a per-client basis. It does not correspond to any user ID in the web application and does not store any personally identifiable information.
_GRECAPTCHA
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Google. In addition to certain standard Google cookies, reCAPTCHA sets a necessary cookie (_GRECAPTCHA) when executed for the purpose of providing its risk analysis.
cid
1 year
This is an important cookie in making credit card transaction on the website. It allows the online transaction without storing the credit card information.This service is provided by Stripe.com.
connect.sid
1 month
This cookie is used for authentication and for secure log-in. It registers the log-in information.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-advertisement
1 year
Set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin, this cookie is used to record the user consent for the cookies in the "Advertisement" category .
cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
11 months
The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
11 months
This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
CookieLawInfoConsent
1 year
Records the default button state of the corresponding category & the status of CCPA. It works only in coordination with the primary cookie.
elementor
never
This cookie is used by the website's WordPress theme. It allows the website owner to implement or change the website's content in real-time.
JSESSIONID
session
Used by sites written in JSP. General purpose platform session cookies that are used to maintain users' state across page requests.
PHPSESSID
session
This cookie is native to PHP applications. The cookie is used to store and identify a users' unique session ID for the purpose of managing user session on the website. The cookie is a session cookies and is deleted when all the browser windows are closed.
viewed_cookie_policy
11 months
The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.
Analytical cookies are used to understand how visitors interact with the website. These cookies help provide information on metrics the number of visitors, bounce rate, traffic source, etc.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__gads
1 year 24 days
This cookie is set by Google and stored under the name dounleclick.com. This cookie is used to track how many times users see a particular advert which helps in measuring the success of the campaign and calculate the revenue generated by the campaign. These cookies can only be read from the domain that it is set on so it will not track any data while browsing through another sites.
_ga
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to calculate visitor, session, campaign data and keep track of site usage for the site's analytics report. The cookies store information anonymously and assign a randomly generated number to identify unique visitors.
_ga_Y7XD5FHQVG
2 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
_gat_UA-10686674-1
1 minute
This is a pattern type cookie set by Google Analytics, where the pattern element on the name contains the unique identity number of the account or website it relates to. It appears to be a variation of the _gat cookie which is used to limit the amount of data recorded by Google on high traffic volume websites.
_gid
1 day
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics. The cookie is used to store information of how visitors use a website and helps in creating an analytics report of how the website is doing. The data collected including the number visitors, the source where they have come from, and the pages visted in an anonymous form.
ajs_anonymous_id
never
This cookie is set by Segment.io to check the number of ew and returning visitors to the website.
ajs_user_id
never
The cookie is set by Segment.io and is used to analyze how you use the website
ANON_ID
3 months
This cookie is provided by Tribalfusion. The cookie is used to give a unique number to visitors, and collects data on user behaviour like what page have been visited. This cookie also helps to understand which sale has been generated by as a result of the advertisement served by third party.
jam_heavy_ga_session
5 years
This cookie is installed by Google Analytics.
UserID1
3 months
The cookie sets a unique anonymous ID for a website visitor. This ID is used to continue to identify users across different sessions and track their activities on the website. The data collected is used for analysis.
uvc
1 year 1 month
The cookie is set by addthis.com to determine the usage of Addthis.com service.
Advertisement cookies are used to provide visitors with relevant ads and marketing campaigns. These cookies track visitors across websites and collect information to provide customized ads.
Cookie
Duration
Description
__tbc
2 years
This cookie is used for measuring the efficiency of advertisement by registering data on visitors from multiple website.
_cc_aud
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_cc
session
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_dc
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_cc_id
8 months 26 days
The cookie is set by crwdcntrl.net. The purpose of the cookie is to collect statistical information in an anonymous form about the visitors of the website. The data collected include number of visits, average time spent on the website, and the what pages have been loaded. These data are then used to segment audiences based on the geographical location, demographic, and user interest provide relevant content and for advertisers for targeted advertising.
_kuid_
5 months 27 days
The cookie is set by Krux Digital under the domain krxd.net. The cookie stores a unique ID to identify a returning user for the purpose of targeted advertising.
_rxuuid
1 year
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting, advertesing and effective marketing. This cookie is used to set a unique ID to the visitors, which allow third party advertisers to target the visitors with relevant advertisement up to 1 year.
ANON_ID_old
3 months
This cookie helps to categorise the users interest and to create profiles in terms of resales of targeted marketing. This cookie is used to collect user information such as what pages have been viewed on the website for creating profiles.
bscookie
2 years
This cookie is a browser ID cookie set by Linked share Buttons and ad tags.
CMID
1 year
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
CMPRO
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMPS
3 months
This cookie is set by Casalemedia and is used for targeted advertisement purposes.
CMST
1 day
The cookie is set by CasaleMedia. The cookie is used to collect information about the usage behavior for targeted advertising.
DSID
1 hour
This cookie is setup by doubleclick.net. This cookie is used by Google to make advertising more engaging to users and are stored under doubleclick.net. It contains an encrypted unique ID.
google_push
5 minutes
This cookie is set by the Bidswitch. This cookie is used to collect statistical data related to the user website visit such as the number of visits, average time spent on the website and what pages have been loaded. This collected information is used to sort out the users based on demographics and geographical locations inorder to serve them with relevant online advertising.
i
1 year
The purpose of the cookie is not known yet.
id
3 months
The main purpose of this cookie is targeting and advertising. It is used to create a profile of the user's interest and to show relevant ads on their site. This Cookie is set by DoubleClick which is owned by Google.
IDE
1 year 24 days
Used by Google DoubleClick and stores information about how the user uses the website and any other advertisement before visiting the website. This is used to present users with ads that are relevant to them according to the user profile.
IDSYNC
1 year
This cookie is used for advertising purposes.
KADUSERCOOKIE
3 months
The cookie is set by pubmatic.com for identifying the visitors' website or device from which they visit PubMatic's partners' website.
KTPCACOOKIE
1 day
This cookie is set by pubmatic.com for the purpose of checking if third-party cookies are enabled on the user's website.
ljt_reader
1 year
This is a Lijit Advertising Platform cookie. The cookie is used for recognizing the browser or device when users return to their site or one of their partner's site.
loc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is set by Addthis. This is a geolocation cookie to understand where the users sharing the information are located.
mc
1 year 1 month
This cookie is associated with Quantserve to track anonymously how a user interact with the website.
mt_mop
1 month
Stores information about how the user uses the website such as what pages have been loaded and any other advertisement before visiting the website for the purpose of targeted advertisements.
personalization_id
2 years
This cookie is set by twitter.com. It is used integrate the sharing features of this social media. It also stores information about how the user uses the website for tracking and targeting.
suid_legacy
1 year
This cookie is used to collect information on user preference and interactioin with the website campaign content. This cookie is used for promoting events and products by the webiste owners on CRM-campaign-platform.
TDCPM
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
TDID
1 year
The cookie is set by CloudFlare service to store a unique ID to identify a returning users device which then is used for targeted advertising.
test_cookie
15 minutes
This cookie is set by doubleclick.net. The purpose of the cookie is to determine if the user's browser supports cookies.
tluid
3 months
This cookie is set by the provider AdRoll.This cookie is used to identify the visitor and to serve them with relevant ads by collecting user behaviour from multiple websites.
tuuid
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
tuuid_lu
1 year
This cookie is set by .bidswitch.net. The cookies stores a unique ID for the purpose of the determining what adverts the users have seen if you have visited any of the advertisers website. The information is used for determining when and how often users will see a certain banner.
uid
5 months 27 days
This cookie is used to measure the number and behavior of the visitors to the website anonymously. The data includes the number of visits, average duration of the visit on the website, pages visited, etc. for the purpose of better understanding user preferences for targeted advertisments.
uuid
1 year 27 days
To optimize ad relevance by collecting visitor data from multiple websites such as what pages have been loaded.
VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
5 months 27 days
This cookie is set by Youtube. Used to track the information of the embedded YouTube videos on a website.
wfivefivec
1 year 1 month
The domain of this cookie is owned by Dataxu. The main business activity of this cookie is targeting and advertising. This cookie tracks the advertisement report which helps us to improve the marketing activity.
xbc
2 years
This cookie is used for optmizing the advertisement on the website more relevant by analysing the user behaviour and interaction with the website.
YSC
session
This cookies is set by Youtube and is used to track the views of embedded videos.
Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted
We can't do this alone. We need your help.
It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.
When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.
Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.
Become an Insider
There are many great benefits to being a Maverick Insider. Removing advertising from your browsing experience is one of them - we don't just block ads, we redesign our pages to look smarter and load faster.
Click here to see other benefits and to sign-up to our reader community supporting quality, independent journalism.
Comments - share your knowledge and experience
Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.
Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.
No Comments, yet