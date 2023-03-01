Maverick Life

THE DAY IN PICTURES

In images: Women in ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ costume ride a train during an anti-government protest in Jerusalem

An ultra Orthodox Jewish man walks past women wearing costumes from the TV series 'The Handmaid's Tale' during an anti-government protest at a train station in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 March 2023. People have been protesting all over the country against the government’s justice system reform. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN
By Maverick Life Editors
01 Mar 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

Women wearing costumes from the TV series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ride a train during an anti-government protest in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 March 2023. People have been protesting all over the country against the government’s justice system reform. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Women wearing costumes from the TV series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ride an escalator during an anti-government protest at a train station in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 March 2023. People have been protesting all over the country against the government’s justice system reform. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

Women wearing costumes from the TV series ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ ride a train during an anti-government protest in Jerusalem, Israel, 01 March 2023. People have been protesting all over the country against the government’s justice system reform. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A man holds up the Israeli and Palestine flags as demonstrators block the Ayalon Road in the center during an anti-government protest in Tel Aviv, Israel, 01 March 2023. People have been protesting all over the country against the government’s justice system reform. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

A model stands while wearing a women’s prayer dress called Mukenah at the Siti Khadijah clothing factory in Depok, Indonesia, 01 March 2023. The Indonesian Retail Traders Association (Aprindo) predicts that the retail sector will experience an increase in sales of 15-20 percent ahead of the month of Ramadan, boosted by the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

Pedestrians cross a road in Hong Kong, China, 01 March 2023. With the end of the mask mandate on 01 March 2023, residents and visitors to Hong Kong will not have to wear face masks anymore for all indoor and outdoor places after almost three years. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE

Rescue workers at the site of a derailed passenger train following a collision with a cargo train in the Tempe valley near Larissa, Greece, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The crash, the countrys worst in decades, took place in the Tempe valley when a passenger train traveling from Athens to Thessaloniki collided with a cargo train, igniting a fire. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A destroyed wagon train after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, 01 March 2023. The two trains – a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa, collided head-on outside the central Greek city, Konstantinos Agorastos, the governor of the Thessaly region told local media. Sixteen people have been killed and at least 85 injured, and 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS

A picture taken with a drone shows firefighters and rescue crews working to extricate passengers from trains after a collision near Larissa city, Greece, 01 March 2023. The two trains – a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki, and a cargo train from Thessaloniki to Larissa, collided head-on outside the central Greek city, Konstantinos Agorastos, the governor of the Thessaly region told local media. Sixteen people have been killed and at least 85 injured, and 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses. EPA-EFE/ACHILLEAS CHIRAS

Kenyan security officials set ablaze illegally harvested sandalwood confiscated by Kenyan multiagency security units, at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, 28 February 2023. The destruction of 13.5 tons of illegally harvested sandalwood was ordered by a court, as harvesting and trade was banned by Kenyan government in 2007 while sandalwood is also listed as a threatened tree by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU

Indian police detain Indian National Congress (INC) activists as they shout slogans during an anti-government protest demanding an investigation into the Adani Group fraud, near the National Stock Exchange (NSE), in Mumbai, India, 01 March 2023. Congress protested against the NSE as it allegedly failed to take action against the embattled Adani Group. The US forensic financial research company Hindenburg Research released a report alleging stock market manipulation carried out by the Adani Group. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Police remove Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg (C) and other campaigners as they demonstrate outside the Norway’s Ministry of Finance entrance and several other ministries in a protest against still operating wind turbines at Fosen, in Oslo, Norway, 01 March 2023. Norway’s Supreme Court has ruled in 2021 the wind turbines at Fosen are illegal. EPA-EFE/ALF SIMENSEN

A member of the Special Unit for Intervention in Emergency Situations drills a hole in a reinforced concrete wall during an earthquake rescue exercise at the training ground of the Special Emergency Intervention Unit in Ciolpani, 40 km north of Bucharest, Romania, 01 March 2023. Romanian authorities sent two teams of rescuers to Turkey to search for survivors in the areas affected by the earthquake of 06 February 2023. Romania is celebrating the 90th anniversary of the Civil Protection institution’s establishment, declaring the period from 25 February to 03 April 2023 as Civil Protection Week. EPA-EFE/Robert Ghement

Chickens at a poultry farm in Triang, Pahang, Malaysia, on Saturday, Feb 25, 2023. The number of virus cases in wild and domesticated birds worldwide has surged to record levels, with a rising number of mammals and a handful of people also being infected. While there hasn’t been any recent signs of human-to-human transmission, infections in birds can be passed to humans via direct contact. Photographer: Samsul Said/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Alberto Fernandez, Argentina’s president, left, and Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, Argentina’s vice president, center, before delivering a state of the union address at the National Congress building in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Fernandez delivers his annual speech before congress as divisions within his coalition are more public than ever before. Photographer: Anita Pouchard Serra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Estela de Carlotto, president of Grandmothers of the Plaza de Mayo, left, attends a state of the union address by Alberto Fernandez, Argentina’s president, not pictured, at the National Congress building in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. Fernandez delivers his annual speech before congress as divisions within his coalition are more public than ever before. Photographer: Anita Pouchard Serra/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards to attend the St Davids Day Parade on March 1, 2023 in Windsor, England. This is the first time The Prince of Wales has visited the Welsh Guards since becoming Colonel of the Regiment (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

People attend a rally before a City Council Oversight hearing at City Hall on March 01, 2023 in New York City. Elected officials and advocates held a rally demanding transparency and accountability from NYPD ahead of the first oversight hearing by City Council on the NYPD Strategic Response Group (SRG). The hearing comes as NYC settled a lawsuit agreeing to pay upwards of $6 million to protesters who were kettled during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

People attend a rally before a City Council Oversight hearing at City Hall on March 01, 2023 in New York City. Elected officials and advocates held a rally demanding transparency and accountability from NYPD ahead of the first oversight hearing by City Council on the NYPD Strategic Response Group (SRG). The hearing comes as NYC settled a lawsuit agreeing to pay upwards of $6 million to protesters who were kettled during a 2020 Black Lives Matter protest. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) DM/ ML

