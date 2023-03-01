Newsdeck

Just Fontaine

Former France great Fontaine has died

Former France great Fontaine has died
Ex-French international footballer Just Fontaine (C) receives the Adidas Platinum Boot award from UEFA President Michel Platini (R) during the opening ceremony of the 64th FIFA Congress at the Expocenter Transamerica on June 10, 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)
By Reuters
01 Mar 2023
0

PARIS, March 1 (Reuters) - Former France soccer great Just Fontaine, who in 1958 scored a record 13 goals in a single edition of the World Cup, has died, his former club Stade de Reims confirmed on Wednesday.

Fontaine, 89, netted 30 goals from 21 caps for France between 1953-1960.

In 1958, he was instrumental in Les Bleus reaching the semi-finals in Sweden.

A prolific striker with 259 goals from 283 matches in his club career, Fontaine was one of the key players of the great Stade de Reims team who reached the European Cup final in 1959.

Reims, who won three French top flight titles with Fontaine, lost 2-0 to Real Madrid but ‘Justo’ ended up as the competition’s top scorer with 10 goals.

“A star of French football, an outstanding striker, a legendary Reims player… To his family… Stade de Reims send their most sincere condolences,” Reims wrote on Twitter.

“A thought for Just Fontaine,” French champions Paris St Germain wrote on Twitter.

As a coach, Fontaine helped PSG gain promotion to the first division in 1974.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Christian Radnedge)

