Sponsored Content

By MyBroadband
01 Mar 2023
0

Discovery Bank has won the prestigious 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Digital Bank.

Discovery Bank has won the prestigious 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Digital Bank.

Discovery Bank was selected as the winner thanks to the excellent features and services its banking app offers, along with its outstanding usability and integration with a variety of internal and external platforms.

Candidates for the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Digital Bank were chosen based on the products and services they offer within the digital banking space, and the level at which these products and services perform.

Discovery Bank stood above other banks in this regard, courtesy of its industry-leading banking app and the top-level service it offers to clients.

Constant innovation

A central theme in Discovery Bank’s path to success has been its constant innovation.

Along with offering a fully-online application and approval process to open a bank account, Discovery Bank has ensured that its clients are always at the cutting edge of banking technology.

Standout features in this regard include launching Apple Pay support before the country’s biggest banks, offering the ability to quickly and easily add virtual cards to an account, and the option to open foreign currency accounts in US Dollars, UK Pounds, and Euros – all through its banking app.

This has been expertly complemented by the integration of Discovery rewards programmes and services into its banking ecosystem.

As a result, Discovery Bank customers are able to use their banking app to view their medical aid account claims and savings, book flights through Vitality Travel, track their spending habits through a Financial Analyser, and earn Discovery Miles based on spend and positive financial behaviours – which falls under Vitality Money.

Discovery Miles can then be spent at a variety of online stores and platforms, sent to a Discovery Pay contact, or converted into cash.

Discovery Bank has also integrated external systems into its banking app, with a standout example being share trading through its app in partnership with EasyEquities.

This allows clients to open a new EasyEquities account, or link an existing one, and trade through the Discovery Bank app. DM

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Maverick News

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Lead investigator in Mkhwebane’s ‘rogue unit’ probe admits work done was not of ‘quality’
Maverick News

Lead investigator in Mkhwebane’s ‘rogue unit’ probe admits work done was not of ‘quality’
25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Maverick News

25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Maverick News

Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Eskom – starving the country to fund the feeding trough
Maverick Citizen

Eskom – starving the country to fund the feeding trough

TOP READS IN SECTION

Crisis meeting called after trucks block N2 highway and trash local airfield
South Africa

Crisis meeting called after trucks block N2 highway and trash local airfield
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Luxury vehicle audits yield more than R650m as SARS goes after ultra wealthy
South Africa

Luxury vehicle audits yield more than R650m as SARS goes after ultra wealthy
Hluhuluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve threatened by ‘get-rich-quick’ coal prospecting rights 
South Africa

Hluhuluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve threatened by ‘get-rich-quick’ coal prospecting rights 
NPA reveals why it declined to prosecute in Karpowership case, but decision raises new questions
Maverick News

NPA reveals why it declined to prosecute in Karpowership case, but decision raises new questions

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted