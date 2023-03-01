Discovery Bank has won the prestigious 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Digital Bank.

Discovery Bank was selected as the winner thanks to the excellent features and services its banking app offers, along with its outstanding usability and integration with a variety of internal and external platforms.

Candidates for the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Digital Bank were chosen based on the products and services they offer within the digital banking space, and the level at which these products and services perform.

Discovery Bank stood above other banks in this regard, courtesy of its industry-leading banking app and the top-level service it offers to clients.

Constant innovation

A central theme in Discovery Bank’s path to success has been its constant innovation.

Along with offering a fully-online application and approval process to open a bank account, Discovery Bank has ensured that its clients are always at the cutting edge of banking technology.

Standout features in this regard include launching Apple Pay support before the country’s biggest banks, offering the ability to quickly and easily add virtual cards to an account, and the option to open foreign currency accounts in US Dollars, UK Pounds, and Euros – all through its banking app.

This has been expertly complemented by the integration of Discovery rewards programmes and services into its banking ecosystem.

As a result, Discovery Bank customers are able to use their banking app to view their medical aid account claims and savings, book flights through Vitality Travel, track their spending habits through a Financial Analyser, and earn Discovery Miles based on spend and positive financial behaviours – which falls under Vitality Money.

Discovery Miles can then be spent at a variety of online stores and platforms, sent to a Discovery Pay contact, or converted into cash.

Discovery Bank has also integrated external systems into its banking app, with a standout example being share trading through its app in partnership with EasyEquities.

This allows clients to open a new EasyEquities account, or link an existing one, and trade through the Discovery Bank app. DM