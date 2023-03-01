Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Asia’s factories gather some speed on China reopening roost

Asia’s factories gather some speed on China reopening roost
Workers labour on bicycles on the assembly line of PT. Terang Dunia Internusa's United Bike factory in Citeureup, West Java, Indonesia, on Thursday, 25 August 2022. Countries around the world have set targets to reduce carbon emissions, and increasing the number of electric vehicles on the roads is key to meeting those goals. In Southeast Asia, where millions of people use motorbikes as their main form of transport, offering an electric option is key. (Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
01 Mar 2023
0

Asia’s manufacturing activity showed signs of revival as China’s reopening provided a lift to the sluggish global economy, although the tailwinds weren’t enough to pull major exporters like Taiwan and Japan out of their slump.

The latest round of factory data adds to uncertainty as the global economy braces for a downturn, amid persistent inflation and high borrowing costs sapping already-fragile demand.

The divergence continued to widen in the region’s factories in February, with Southeast Asia’s more domestically-driven economies forging on ahead with their expansion and North Asia’s export-oriented hubs lagging, data from S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers’ indexes showed on Wednesday.

Thailand posted a region’s best PMI reading of 54.8 last month as it ramped up manufacturing production and output. Vietnam’s gauge jumped sharply to 51.2 from 47.4 in January, crossing the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction. 

Philippines, Indonesia and Myanmar likewise posted positive PMI prints, which coincided with China’s manufacturing activity recording the highest monthly improvement in more than a decade.

“Improving demand conditions both domestically and internationally breathed new life into the Vietnamese manufacturing sector during February, snapping a three month soft patch around the turn of the year,” said Andrew Harker, Economics Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The resurgence in activity in China in February came as factories reopened after the Lunar New Year holiday. The mainland’s PMI reading stood at 52.6 last month, beating the median estimate of 50.6 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

The non-manufacturing gauge – which measures activity in both the services and construction sectors – increased to 56.3 from 54.4, better than a projected improvement to 54.9.

Meanwhile, the contraction in North Asia’s factories persisted in February. The downturn sharpened in Japan, where PMI fell to 47.7 in February, its lowest in more than two years. South Korea will report its data on Thursday, but weak preliminary exports data suggest the nation’s woes continue.

Taiwan showed the sharpest improvement in the region, with its PMI jumping to 49 from 44.3, although it still remained in the red. Taiwan, a bellwether for global trade, reported softer drops in output and new orders, as well as improved supply chain pressures.

“The upwards movement in the indices reflected relative improvements in demand at some firms, partly due to the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in mainland China, and adds to hopes that the worst of the current downturn is now behind us,” said Annabel Fiddes, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“That said, there will need to be a meaningful pick up in global demand conditions to support a recovery,” she added. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Maverick News

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Maverick News

25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Maverick News

Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Eskom – starving the country to fund the feeding trough
Maverick Citizen

Eskom – starving the country to fund the feeding trough
In the Kingdom of WakaBanana, all hail King Cyril the Ditherer!
DM168

In the Kingdom of WakaBanana, all hail King Cyril the Ditherer!

TOP READS IN SECTION

Crisis meeting called after trucks block N2 highway and trash local airfield
South Africa

Crisis meeting called after trucks block N2 highway and trash local airfield
Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Business Maverick

Cartoon Tuesday with Rico
Luxury vehicle audits yield more than R650m as SARS goes after ultra wealthy
South Africa

Luxury vehicle audits yield more than R650m as SARS goes after ultra wealthy
Hluhuluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve threatened by ‘get-rich-quick’ coal prospecting rights 
South Africa

Hluhuluwe-iMfolozi Game Reserve threatened by ‘get-rich-quick’ coal prospecting rights 
NPA reveals why it declined to prosecute in Karpowership case, but decision raises new questions
Maverick News

NPA reveals why it declined to prosecute in Karpowership case, but decision raises new questions

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.