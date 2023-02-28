Newsdeck

Svalbard Global Seed Vault

‘Doomsday’ Arctic seed vault gets boost as efforts to secure food supplies ramp up

‘Doomsday’ Arctic seed vault gets boost as efforts to secure food supplies ramp up
Journalists brave the cold wind as the Svalbard Global Seed Vault was officially opened near Longyearbyen 26 February 2008. The facility houses seed samples of food plants from the entire world. Built near the village of Longyearbyen on the island of Spitsbergen, the vault at its inception contains 268,000 distinct samples of seeds, each one originating from a different farm or field in the world. EPA/HAKON MOSOVOLD LARSEN NORWAY OUT
By Reuters
28 Feb 2023
0

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - A 'doomsday' Arctic seed vault on Norway's Spitsbergen island is set to receive its most diverse batch of seed donations yet as efforts to secure the world's food supplies ramp up amid rising climate concerns.

The Svalbard Global Seed Vault, built to protect the world’s food stock from disasters ranging from nuclear war to global warming, will add 19,500 rare seed variety samples from across the world to its collection on Tuesday, taking its total stash to more than 1.2 million.

The vault, set in permafrost caves on an arctic mountainside halfway between mainland Europe and the North Pole, was launched in 2008 as a backup for the world’s national and regional gene banks that store the genetic code for thousands of plant species.

It has seed samples from nearly every country in the world, and played an essential role between 2015 and 2019 in rebuilding seed collections damaged during the war in Syria.

“The whole of humanity relies on the genetic diversity of crops maintained in the world’s gene banks, and the Seed Vault is the last line of defence against the loss of that diversity,” said Sandra Borch, Minister of Agriculture and Food for Norway.

Svalbard, which also serves as a backup for plant breeders to develop new crop varieties more resistant to climate change, opened its doors to public at large for the first time on Tuesday by launching a free virtual tour of its subterranean seed chambers.

The chambers, which are only opened three times a year to limit the seeds’ exposure to the outside world, boast temperatures of around -18 degrees Celsius.

The virtual tour launch, as well as the seed deposits from some 20 gene banks, were timed to mark Svalbard’s 15 year anniversary.

“From here in Svalbard, the world looks different. This Seed Vault represents hope, unity and security,” said Stefan Schmitz, executive director of the Crop Trust, an international non profit that operates Svalbard along with the Norwegian authorities.

“In a world where the climate crisis, biodiversity loss, natural catastrophes and conflicts increasingly destabilize our food systems, it has never been more important to prioritize safeguarding these tiny seeds.”

The world used to cultivate over 6,000 different plants but U.N. experts say we now get about 40% of our calories from three main crops – maize, wheat and rice – making food supplies vulnerable if climate change causes harvests to fail.

By Maytaal Angel

(Reporting by Maytaal AngelEditing by Christina Fincher)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Maverick News

Introducing the four crime cartels that have brought Eskom and South Africa to their knees
Eskom – starving the country to fund the feeding trough
Maverick Citizen

Eskom – starving the country to fund the feeding trough
Which minister told former Eskom boss André de Ruyter, ‘you have to enable some people to eat a little bit’?
Maverick News

Which minister told former Eskom boss André de Ruyter, ‘you have to enable some people to eat a little bit’?
ANC’s reaction to Eskom revelations exposes a party in denial of reality and in a deep ethical crisis
Maverick News

ANC’s reaction to Eskom revelations exposes a party in denial of reality and in a deep ethical crisis
In the Kingdom of WakaBanana, all hail King Cyril the Ditherer!
DM168

In the Kingdom of WakaBanana, all hail King Cyril the Ditherer!

TOP READS IN SECTION

Covid-19 most likely originated from a lab leak, finds US Energy Department - Wall Street Journal
Newsdeck

Covid-19 most likely originated from a lab leak, finds US Energy Department – Wall Street Journal
I have a picture for you! 18 February - 24 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 February – 24 February 2023
Murdoch testified Fox commentators ‘endorsed’ Trump’s 2020 election lie
Newsdeck

Murdoch testified Fox commentators ‘endorsed’ Trump’s 2020 election lie
Ukraine latest: Russia to study China’s proposal on Ukraine
Newsdeck

Ukraine latest: Russia to study China’s proposal on Ukraine
Brexit latest: Sunak says deal means UK has ‘taken back control’
Newsdeck

Brexit latest: Sunak says deal means UK has ‘taken back control’

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

We can't do this alone. We need your help.

It is through investigations like the Eskom Intelligence Files that we are working to shine a light on the corrupt and criminal who are stealing South Africa out from under those who live here. But we can't do this critical work on our own, we need the support of our readers. Become a Maverick Insider and make a monthly contribution to fund critical work like this.

When dodgy and dangerous deals are done in the dark, help us keep the lights on to ensure they are exposed.

Join The Cause
Maverick Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.