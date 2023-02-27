Newsdeck

Newsdeck

Nigeria’s electoral commission starts announcing state-wide results

Nigeria’s electoral commission starts announcing state-wide results
epa10491287 People watch as an electoral officer counts the votes at a polling station during the general elections, in the Ikeja district of Lagos, Nigeria, 25 February 2023. Nigerians head to the polls on 25 February to elect a new president, vice president and members of the Senate and House of Representatives. EPA-EFE/AKINTUNDE AKINLEYE
By Reuters
27 Feb 2023
0

ABUJA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Nigeria's electoral commission began announcing state-by-state results from national elections on Sunday, amid complaints of irregularities, though it is not expected to name a victor in the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari for several days.

  • Nigeria votes in wide-open contest
  • Civil society organisations decry irregularities
  • Three main candidates vying for presidency
  • Sporadic violence seen, but less than in previous polls

Recasts with reports of irregularities, party complaints, attack on collation centre; writes through

By Felix Onuah and Tim Cocks

The presidential vote is expected to be the closest in Nigeria‘s history, with candidates from two parties that have alternated power since the end of army rule in 1999 facing an unusually strong challenge from a minor party nominee popular among young voters.

Votes in presidential and parliamentary elections are collated in each of Nigeria‘s 36 states before the count is transmitted to the electoral commission’s central tallying centre in the capital Abuja.

The first results, from Ekiki state, showed a majority of votes for president cast in favour of Bola Tinubu of the governing All Progressives Congress.

Tinubu pulled in more than 200,000 votes in the state, against less than half that total for Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition PDP and just over 11,000 for Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman Mahmood Yakubu adjourned the session following the first results and said the release of tallies would resume at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) on Monday.

However all three parties complained of irregularities. Obi’s Labour party lambasted the electoral commission for failing to upload results directly from each polling unit to its website, as it had promised to do to guarantee transparency.

More than 24 hours after polls were meant to close, many polling stations have yet to upload their results. Nigerian Civil society organisations decried the error and the failure of several polling stations to open on time in a news conference.

INEC apologised for these glitches in a statement.

“The Commission is aware of challenges with the INEC Results Viewing Portal … (which) has been relatively slow and unsteady,” it said, blaming “technical hitches.”

Both the PDP and APC complained of local INEC officials being pressured to alter results before submitting them.

There were also incidents of violence and intimidation, but seemingly not on the scale of previous elections.

Soldiers were forced to intervene on Sunday after 15 men pretending to be INEC officials stormed a voting collation centre in the Alimosho neighbourhood of Lagos, attacking party agents with knives and sticks, footage obtained by Reuters TV showed.

“Hoodlum boys … just came and started coming out with daggers and hitting everybody that are Labour Party agents,” the party’s ward secretary Jacob Sulemain said, a masked soldier behind him. The footage showed some of the gang kneeling after being detained.

 

CHANGE”

Voting had to be extended into Sunday in a few parts of the country after glitches on Saturday, but counting has been underway since polls closed with the final tally expected within five days.

In one polling station in Yenagoa on Sunday, voters stood on sandy, weed-choked ground checking for their names plastered on a half-built concrete house. Voting also continued on Sunday in some parts of northeastern Borno state after voting machines failed to work.

It was not clear how many of Nigeria‘s 93 million registered voters were unable to cast a ballot on Saturday.

In most parts of the country of 200 million people, voting went smoothly.

There were reports of violence in the northern state of Kano on Sunday, where an armed group attacked a collation centre in the town of Takai before security forces arrived, said Rakiya Muhammad, an election observer who witnessed the incident.

Outgoing President Buhari, a retired army general who was also once a military ruler in the 1980s, is stepping down after winning two previous elections and serving the maximum eight years permitted by the constitution.

His successor will face a litany of crises gripping Africa’s top oil producer and the continent’s most populous nation.

Nigeria is struggling with Islamist insurgencies in the northeast; an epidemic of kidnappings for ransom; conflict between herders and farmers; shortages of cash, fuel and power; and deep-rooted corruption and poverty.

“I witnessed the worst experience of my life under this administration. Recently I spent two days without eating anything,” said Ahmad Sulaiman, 49, who sells handbags in a market, as he stood in the baking sun in a dusty alleyway in Kano city.

“I voted because I wanted change,” he added. He declined to say who he had voted for.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Maverick News

Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Maverick News

25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Crisis meeting called after trucks block N2 highway and trash local airfield
South Africa

Crisis meeting called after trucks block N2 highway and trash local airfield
Lest We Forget: Digital Vibes, two years on — Zweli Mkhize & Co still free, probe ‘ongoing’
Maverick News

Lest We Forget: Digital Vibes, two years on — Zweli Mkhize & Co still free, probe ‘ongoing’
André de Ruyter, ANC and the end of Eskom as we know it
Maverick News

André de Ruyter, ANC and the end of Eskom as we know it

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 18 February - 24 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 18 February – 24 February 2023
Polish Leopard tanks are already in Ukraine, defence minister says
Newsdeck

Polish Leopard tanks are already in Ukraine, defence minister says
War in Ukraine drags into second year, Russia isolated in UN vote
Newsdeck

War in Ukraine drags into second year, Russia isolated in UN vote
Blinken says India, South Africa on slow trajectory away from alignment with Russia
Newsdeck

Blinken says India, South Africa on slow trajectory away from alignment with Russia
I have a picture for you! 29 January - 04 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 29 January – 04 February 2023

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.