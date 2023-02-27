Sponsored Content

By Safripol
27 Feb 2023
0

Every single person who joins the War on Waste is a hero. They’re on the frontline, reducing, recycling, reusing, and repurposing. Making a difference.

They can use some support. Safripol is right there in the efforts to reduce pollution. Leading from the front with an array of tactics and strategies to move South Africa along the road to victory. In fact, Safripol’s involvement is game-changing. A polymer manufacturer doing the previously unthinkable and motivating for a reduction in the use of single-use plastics like plastic straws (they even put up a giant plastic straw in Emmarentia dam to draw attention to the fact that plastic straws don’t belong in the environment).

At the same time, Safripol believes that the ‘war’ can only be won through a change of mindset. Rethinking the context of plastic in the modern world.

Safripol’s logic is simple. Plastic waste only becomes pollution when it ends up where it’s not meant to be. In our oceans, in our rivers, in our environment. It shouldn’t even be in our landfills. Plastic waste has value. It can be reused, repurposed, and recycled.

Safripol launched the War on Waste to educate and to create better awareness of the issues. But they don’t stop there. They put their minds and money into coming up with innovative solutions to the problem. Partnering with NGO’s, government, waste reclaimers, and local communities, they embarked on a series of sustainability initiatives to advance waste collection and recycling across South Africa.

In KZN, in partnership with Green Corridors, they implemented Litter Booms in 21 river catchment areas to collect floating plastic waste and prevent it from reaching the sea. Around 6.6 tons of plastic waste was recovered in the last few months alone.

On all their own facilities, they have implemented ‘separation at source’, making the process of diverting plastic for recycling much more efficient. 47,000 recycling bags were also distributed to employees for the home collection of plastic waste.

Waste recycling bins and bags have been sponsored nationwide in a huge boost to recycling efforts.

Support for buy-back centres continued with Safripol providing further support to Bophelo buy-back centre and equipping it with a generator to enable it to be fully operational and to increase its collection volumes, and revenue earning potential.

 With partners, Safripol arranged clean-up operations at Vaal river, uMngeni Blue Lagoon and Parys, resulting in the recovery of over a ton of plastic waste.

Avashnee Chetty, Sustainability Manager at Safripol, talking about the success of the sustainability drives, had this to say “ .., all of this and the impact that we’ve achieved over the past year is only possible because of the partners”.

In their ongoing fight against waste, with efforts that seem to deliver more and more success, Safripol were proud to receive acknowledgment when they were named as  “Recycling Partnership Gamechanger” at the 2022 PETCO awards. DM

Gallery

Top Reads This Hour

Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
Maverick News

Cops defend detectives who confused De Ruyter’s ‘cyanide poisoning’ with ‘sinus problems’
25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Maverick News

25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Lest We Forget: Digital Vibes, two years on — Zweli Mkhize & Co still free, probe ‘ongoing’
Maverick News

Lest We Forget: Digital Vibes, two years on — Zweli Mkhize & Co still free, probe ‘ongoing’
Luxury vehicle audits yield more than R650mn as SARS goes after ultra wealthy
South Africa

Luxury vehicle audits yield more than R650mn as SARS goes after ultra wealthy
Crisis meeting called after trucks block N2 highway and trash local airfield
South Africa

Crisis meeting called after trucks block N2 highway and trash local airfield

TOP READS IN SECTION

Eastern Cape premier announces plans to expunge criminal records of dagga farmers, plus R50m in debt relief
Maverick News

Eastern Cape premier announces plans to expunge criminal records of dagga farmers, plus R50m in debt relief
Parys residents in the Free State pick up the pieces after Vaal River bursts its banks
Maverick News

Parys residents in the Free State pick up the pieces after Vaal River bursts its banks
Lawyers for Human Rights in legal battle with Home Affairs over 10-year limbo identity document case
Maverick News

Lawyers for Human Rights in legal battle with Home Affairs over 10-year limbo identity document case
‘Let’s pray you’ll be okay’ – my escape from a backyard drug rehab
Maverick Citizen

‘Let’s pray you’ll be okay’ – my escape from a backyard drug rehab
Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Maverick News

Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted