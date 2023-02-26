DM168

MAVERICK INTERVIEW

SARS Commissioner Kieswetter talks compliance, enforcement and revenue

SARS Commissioner Kieswetter talks compliance, enforcement and revenue
SARS Commissioner Edward Kieswetter. (Photo: Leila Dougan)
By Neesa Moodley
26 Feb 2023
0

South Africa’s tax authority brought in R94-billion more than previous estimates in 2022/23. Commissioner Edward Kieswetter says it’s all down to the hard, dogged work of SARS’s 12,500 employees.

SA Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter was the hero of the National Budget 2023 for the second year running, bringing in an estimated tax revenue of R1.7-trillion for 2022/23, which is R94-billion higher than previous estimates.

In an interview with Daily Maverick, he said the additional revenue could be attributed to tireless, diligent work by the 12,500 employees under his care, “simply doing what the revenue authority is supposed to do”.

He explained where the money came from. To start with, it was important to understand what a compliance dividend was. 

“There is no straightforward correlation between what happens in the economy and what ends up in the tax coffers. When the minister with the Treasury team models the estimate of taxes, they take into account what’s happening in the economy; they don’t necessarily take into account how taxpayers will behave … or the level of tax morality where people feel confident and justified in paying their taxes,” he said.

Joubert Botha, head of tax at KPMG, praised the commissioner’s efforts, saying it was evident the compliance drive was paying off. “The compliance drive includes a closer scrutiny of taxpayers’ tax returns. We can expect … more scrutiny [in future].”

Revenue management

SARS has developed a revenue management system that looks at potential loopholes in the legislation, following up to ensure tax deductions are bona fide and true to the intention of the law. 

For example, Kieswetter said, if a company’s profits were R100 and the tax rate was 28%, the company was liable to pay R28. Theoretically.

“What SARS actually collects is what people or companies disclose. They will use provisions in the law for deductions to minimise that R28 so that you end up with a tax liability of R20. Our [SARS’s] job is to assess the difference between the R28 liability and the R20 finally paid over.”

For the year to January, Kieswetter’s offices worked just short of 1.4 million outstanding debt follow-up cases. This included cases where assessments had been issued and were not disputed but had also not been paid, or taxpayers had not submitted a return so SARS could not carry out an assessment.

“More than R60-billion has been collected just through following up on outstanding debt cases,” he said.

The second big collection area is customs, which brought in R3-billion. Kieswetter said for the year to January, 4,750 audits were carried out, of which 470 related to narcotics, 277 to clothing and textiles, 244 to cigarettes and tobacco and almost 500 to medication.

Customs audits related to impermissible customs duty “slipping away” yielded more than R10-billion.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Criminal and civil investigations

SARS has 830 active fraud-related investigations, has handed 178 cases to the National Prosecuting Authority, and has got convictions in 92 of 94 completed cases.

“We have over 300 investigations under way that are related to syndicated crimes, and another 413 enquiries. An enquiry is where SARS starts asking for more information because something has raised a red flag or suspicions and evidence is required to launch a formal investigation. We have completed 215 cases for the year to January, and recovered another R4-billion in cash already,” Kieswetter said.

State Capture wheels are moving, albeit slowly, with 46 civil cases and 78 criminal cases yielding an assessment value of R500-million. Illicit trade interventions, including the detainment of 640 consignments and 156 seizures, yielded another R4-billion in revenue.

When it came to personal taxpayers, Kieswetter said SARS had to be alert to attempts to obtain refunds either fraudulently or through impermissible refunds – where someone either understates their income or overstates their expenses so they can be in a net refund position.

He said extensive use of artificial intelligence and algorithms prevented the outflow of fraudulent refunds worth more than R61-billion.

“So when people say SARS has ‘over collected’, the money doesn’t flow in by the doors… Every return has to be assessed. It’s about catching the loopholes and that’s where our compliance work comes in,” Kieswetter said.

Corporate creativity

Regarding companies, Victor Mpunga, the head of research at Old Mutual Private Wealth, said the collection of about R10.5-billion more than expected at the time of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement suggested that despite the severe blackouts in December, corporate tax receipts might have held up.

Kieswetter said companies tended to get creative with exotic schemes such as the use of offshore passive entities to avoid paying tax in South Africa.

“I’ve seen it myself. You go to Mauritius [which carries a 15% flat tax rate], and you walk into a corporate complex, where you will find a small 20m² office with 20 company nameplates on the wall. It’s just an address.”

Part of the move to address this is a proposed amendment to the definition of a foreign business establishment in relation to a controlled foreign company.

Based offshore

Roy Naude, partner international tax at KPMG, said one would have thought that such an amendment would have been as a result of the changing way in which companies run their businesses and how the workforce operated after Covid-19.

But it seems to be the result of the outcome of a recent Supreme Court of Appeal case where Coronation was ordered to pay a sizeable tax bill.

“National Treasury is proposing to refine the definition of a foreign business establishment to clarify what it considers to be the important functions of that controlled foreign company. 

“One can only wait and see how this will be implemented on matters that are normally considered to be very fact-specific,” Naude said.

Kieswetter also spoke about pricing risk where a parent company is based offshore with a local subsidiary on South African shores. The parent sells the subsidiary a product, where the arm’s length price should be R5,000, but it is sold for R6,000. So, R1,000 that should be taxed locally has now been transferred offshore.

“Focusing on these types of schemes and other aggressive structuring by corporates uncovered R13-billion.”

The total amount of collections that compliance work has yielded for the year to date is R167-billion. DM168

This story first appeared in our weekly DM168 newspaper, which is available countrywide for R25.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
Maverick News

25 years in the making – the real reasons we have rolling blackouts according to De Ruyter
André de Ruyter, ANC and the end of Eskom as we know it
Maverick News

André de Ruyter, ANC and the end of Eskom as we know it
We need to break our false belief in ubuntu and with it the legitimacy of Armani-suited predators
Maverick News

We need to break our false belief in ubuntu and with it the legitimacy of Armani-suited predators
Bet on Libbok pays off for Cape’s merry band of misfits
DM168

Bet on Libbok pays off for Cape’s merry band of misfits
After the Bell: There are implications to André de Ruyter’s public revelations about the Eskom crisis
South Africa

After the Bell: There are implications to André de Ruyter’s public revelations about the Eskom crisis

TOP READS IN SECTION

De Ruyter cannot just sashay into the sunset on his plane after dropping his Eskom corruption bombshells
Maverick News

De Ruyter cannot just sashay into the sunset on his plane after dropping his Eskom corruption bombshells
De Ruyter is out, Cassim is in, but will this switch the lights on?
DM168

De Ruyter is out, Cassim is in, but will this switch the lights on?
Bet on Libbok pays off for Cape’s merry band of misfits
DM168

Bet on Libbok pays off for Cape’s merry band of misfits
Formula E hits the streets of Cape Town this weekend – see where, when and who's racing
DM168

Formula E hits the streets of Cape Town this weekend – see where, when and who's racing
Getting away with murder – the curious case of Shai Avissar and Hazel Crane
DM168

Getting away with murder – the curious case of Shai Avissar and Hazel Crane

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.