In pictures: The inaugural Cape Town E-Prix

Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team’s Antonio Felix da Costa in action during the race on Saturday, 25 February 2023. (Photo: Victoria O'Regan)
By Daily Maverick
26 Feb 2023
Formula E cars raced along the Atlantic Seaboard this weekend when Formula E, the fully electric single-seater racing series, made its Cape Town debut.

cape town e-prix van der linde

South African Formula E driver, Kelvin van der Linde for ABT Cupra during the 2023 Cape Town E-Prix Shakedown and Free Practice 1 on Friday, 24 February 2023 in Cape Town. During qualifying on Saturday, 25 February 2023, Mahindra Racing pulled out of the E-Prix due to suspension issues. As a customer of Mahindra, the decision took Van der Linde’s team ABT Cupra out of the race. (Photo: Ziyaad Douglas/Gallo Images)

Read more in Daily Maverick:Da Costa races to a dramatic and historic victory at Cape Town E-Prix”, “Cape Town first for Formula E, taking to the streets in Practice One” and “Spectacular Cape Town E-Prix gives a glimpse of a more sustainable future

cape town e-prix

Avalanche Andretti’s Jake Dennis during the 2023 Cape Town E-Prix Free Practice 2 on 25 February 2023. (Photo: Ziyaad Douglas / Gallo Images)

Cape Town e-prix

Team Nissan Formula E during the 2023 Cape Town E-Prix Free Practice 2 on 25 February 2023. (Photo: Ziyaad Douglas / Gallo Images)

cape town e-prix cassidy

The Envision Racing team on the track before the race on Saturday, 25 February 2023. Envision’s Nick Cassidy, later bagged third place on Saturday. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)

Cape Town e-prix

Spectators watch the Cape Town E-Prix on Saturday, 25 February 2023. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)

cape town e-prix

The DS Penske team on the track before the start of the race on Saturday, 25 February 2023. The team’s Jean-Éric Vergne later won second place on Saturday. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)

cape town e-prix start

Nissan Formula E Team’s Sacha Fenestraz leads at the start of the race on 25 February 2023. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)

cape town e-prix gunther

Maximilian Gunther, Maserati MSG Racing, Maserati Tipo Folgore, leads Sacha Fenestraz, Nissan Formula E Team, Nissan e-4ORCE 04, who leads Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23 during the Cape Town E-Prix at Cape Town Street Circuit on Saturday, 25 February 2023. (Photo: Supplied / Formula E / Simon Galloway / LAT Images)

cape town e-prix

Spectators watch the Cape Town E-Prix on Saturday, 25 February 2023. (Photo: Supplied / Formula E / Jed Leicester)

cape town e-prix cassidy

Envision Racing’s Nick Cassidy in action during the race on Saturday, 25 February 2023. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)

cape town e-prix

Spectators enjoy the Cape Town E-Prix on Saturday, 25 February 2023. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)

cape town e-prix da costa

Tag Heuer Porsche Formula E Team’s Antonio Felix da Costa celebrates after winning the Cape Town E-Prix on Saturday, 25 February 2023. (Photo: Victoria O’Regan)

