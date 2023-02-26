There is a hot corner of the usually very public world of crypto in which innovation is quietly crackling and popping, with hundreds of millions of dollars already moving to and fro on a near-daily basis.

It is not sexy. There is no crime or hacking to speak of. There are no big personalities grandstanding from TV and Twitter feeds. And the old guard has come out to play — the commercial banks, the investment banks, large and stolid global corporations.

It is not only where the action is, but it is also going to be the fuel that catapults blockchain and stablecoins into the mainstream, far from the madding crowds clustered around the noisy cryptocurrency markets.

Unfortunately though, it has acquired a most uninspiring nickname in the world of crypto, dull enough to glaze the most attentive of eyes.

It is called RWA, short for “real-world assets”. And it simply refers to the application of crypto technologies to stuff in the real world, particularly in finance.

Here is what is going on:

Somewhere behind the stern facades of all financial institutions is a well-worn set of machinery that provides financial services, usually in the form of loans, to enable the building, manufacturing, moving, distributing, beneficiation, buying, selling and trading of all the stuff that we as citizens end up consuming and using.

The money required for a shipment of cars from China to Australia. The loan to cover the gap between the sending of a large invoice and the payment and settlement of that invoice. The loan to build an Italian manufacturing plant in Vietnam.

It is this grindy, gnarly, complex set of cogs and wheels that makes commerce chunk away without most people noticing. Until something doesn’t arrive on our doorstep, or on the shelf at our local shop, or in the medicine storage facility at the hospital where our child is awaiting a critical procedure. Then we notice. Loudly and pissed-offedly.

The machine that makes this all happen is attended by many actors, stakeholders and bit players — producers, shippers, distributors, retailers, customs officials, lawyers, brokers, handlers, fixers, regulators, port authorities and, of course, capital providers whose money greases the many wheels along the way.

These many actors strut their stuff and then look to get paid for their labour. So that fuel ends up in the aircraft we are flying or the chicken drumstick ends up in our stomachs. If one looks under the hood, there are often 10, 20, 30 and even more players along the chain of events, sometimes acting in sequence and sometimes in parallel.

It is hellishly complex. I know, I tried to understand the supply chain of a fleet of cars being ordered from one country to another. It left me aghast and thankful that I had chosen a simpler career.

Which brings us to crypto. There are about $160-billion in stablecoins currently residing in various wallets and pools and projects across the crypto space. Much of it is unused, belonging to owners biding their time until opportunity knocks. The price of these stablecoins is, well, stable — no wild volatility here. But all these stablecoin owners would dearly love to attract some fine yields, provided risks are low.

And where you have projects looking for capital and lots of capital available, there is a conversation to be had. There are many of these projects, (like construction or manufacturing finance) that are indeed low risk, well understood and process hardened. Traditional finance has been doing them for hundreds of years. And so financial institutions know what risk and credit levers to pull to release the capital.

But because one side of this business lives in the traditional world, and the other in the crypto world, there has always been mostly silence between them, with different languages and cultures preventing much cross-talk.

Until RWA became a thing, starting with some small experiments over the last two years and suddenly now the next big thing in institutional finance, with JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs and the other looming towers of global big money starting to ramp up.

Before we get too excited here, a caveat.

The complexities of supply chain and trade finance remain as labyrinthine as ever. Defi (decentralised finance) has lots of other stuff going on to try to fix this in the world of supply blockchains, but most of this early RWA innovation is about how to use crypto to finance the loans that lubricate big commerce. How to make it easy and fast and efficient for old-world financiers to access underutilised crypto capital.

And as importantly, how to democratise access to large low-risk institutional finance deals for small investors, even down to retail peons like me, who would otherwise have no chance to get a piece of these arcane instruments, previously only accessible to the upper layers of the financial hierarchy that most of us never see (or even know exists).

To hammer home how important a shift in institutional mindset this is, consider the following screen grab from one of the tracking websites for RWA deals. Take special note of the mouth-watering interest rates being offered for all of these crypto-capitalised, real-world loans, available to anyone, whether they have $100 or $10-million to invest (check out the APY column).

The “protocol” column on the left is a who’s who of the new crypto companies that have sprung up specifically to service this new market opportunity — Goldfinch, Maple, TrueFi, Centrifuge.

And how big is this market? Hundreds of trillions of dollars per year are deployed into large financial debt instruments. So the appetite for the $160-billion currently in stablecoin wallets is likely to be voracious and continuous, particularly given the other advantages of blockchain — security, instantaneous settlement, low cross-border friction and the other shiny buttons of crypto technology.

How is it going so far, this baby? Total loans of $4-billion, nearly 1,600 active loans, an average of an above 13% return for the stablecoin lenders (this last figure is probably unsustainable at that rate, but still). Next year this time? I am going with a prediction of a 10x increase in RWA activity.

Crypto loans collateralised by solid real-world things — a marriage of opposites. Which will also feed the appetite of new investors coming into the crypto space to seize this new day.

Creating a virtuous circle

Perhaps this is exactly the circle everyone in this field has been waiting for, even as we averted our eyes from the toxicity of hackers, barkers, maxis and grifters that have for too long captured the news cycle. DM