ENERGY CRISIS

SANDF increasing troop deployment to Eskom power stations to combat persistent crime

The South African Defence Force has been ordered to guard Eskom power stations amid the rolling blackout crisis. (Photo: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach)
By Ethan van Diemen
24 Feb 2023
Eskom has confirmed to Daily Maverick that the South African National Defence Force’s footprint has grown since the deployment was first announced toward the end of 2022. Despite this, incidences of crime are still being reported where members are present. 

Since at least 17 December 2022, members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) have been present in varying numbers at Grootvlei, Kriel, Duvha, Camden, Tutuka and Kendal power stations according to Eskom. 

In the time since, the deployment has increased with SANDF now patrolling the Matla, Majuba, Kusile, Hendrina and Arnot power stations, Eskom’s media desk told Daily Maverick.

In response to questions, the director of the SANDF Directorate: Corporate Communication Brigadier General Andries Mahapa gave a different figure. He said that members of the force are deployed at seven power stations in Mpumalanga but are “on standby at the rest” and are ready to be deployed “as and when required by the Natjoc (National Joint Operational Centre).”  

He further confirmed that over 300 members have been deployed while “two companies” — or about 600 people — are on standby. “Mpumalanga is all covered,” said Mahapa. This number may, however, increase. 

On 27 January 2023, President Ramaphosa authorised the employment of 2700 SANDF members under the aegis of “Operation Prosper”.  

News24 reported that in a letter to Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Ramaphosa said troops would be deployed “for service in cooperation with the South African Police Service for the prevention and combating of crime and maintenance and preservation of law and order in the country under Operation Prosper”.

“It has been brought to the attention of the relevant authorities that Eskom power stations in almost all provinces are currently being targeted and made dysfunctional through acts of vandalism, destruction and sabotage by criminals. Members of the SANDF employed will assist the South African Police Service in protecting Eskom power stations identified around the country,” the president wrote. 

When asked about the impact the SANDF presence is having on criminality and sabotage in the power stations, Eskom told this reporter that “There are still crime incidents being reported within the boundaries of the sites where they are deployed”.

“Eskom has deployed various technological and specialist capabilities to enhance the security of its properties and assets. In addition, the authorities are being engaged to beef-up efforts for crime prevention and detection in relation to infrastructure crimes, as well as commercial and syndicated crimes,” they added. 

Between 19 December 2022 and 10 January 2023, at least 12 incidences of criminality and sabotage were identified by authorities in Eskom’s power stations and are now on record and under investigation.

These include: Malicious damage to property/sabotage, housebreaking and attempted theft of copper cables and fraud at Duvha Power Station, theft of copper cable at Kendal and Camden power stations, attempted copper cable theft at Tutuka and trespassing at Matla, Majuba and Koeberg power stations among others. 

Brigadier General Mahapa explained that while SANDF would not be able to stop all criminality and sabotage taking place at the utility’s beleaguered fleet of power stations, progress was being made.

At least 14 people have been apprehended and handed over to the South African Police Service (Saps) since the start of the deployment he explained.

“Our presence bares some fruit…we are patrolling and we use our toolbox…we are ready to engage criminals, we are a deterrent,” Mahapa explained saying that the prospect of running into heavily armed men and women in military fatigues gave well-armed criminal syndicates second thoughts about their operations in Eskom. 

In his prepared remarks for Armed Forces Day on Tuesday 21 February, President Cyril Ramaphosa said “Our soldiers are there to stand guard in times of crisis within our borders, as they did resolutely during Operation Prosper. Now the SANDF is guarding vital infrastructure against those who would endanger the security of the state to advance their own personal interests.” DM

