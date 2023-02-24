Business Maverick

Lithium producers defy mining sector slump with surging profits

Lithium producers defy mining sector slump with surging profits
Lithium ore falls onto a stockpile at the Pilbara Minerals Ltd. Pilgangoora project in Port Hedland, Western Australia, on Friday, 29 July 2022. (Photo: Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg)
By Bloomberg
24 Feb 2023
Lithium producers in Australia saw profits surge on the back of high prices last year, avoiding a slump in earnings by other metal miners.

Pilbara Minerals, one of the nation’s top producers, and Allkem both said net income jumped more than 10-fold in the second half of 2022 from a year earlier. Price gains in the period helped them to offset the inflationary pressures and tight labour market that saw mining giants Rio Tinto Group and BHP Group report sharp drops in profit earlier this week. 

Most commodities fell in the second half of 2022 from the highs in the immediate aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine while lithium’s gains held through most of the year, boosted by surging demand from carmakers rushing to meet ambitious electric vehicle targets. But, lithium carbonate prices in China have tumbled 24% this year, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. this week warning that the slump has further to run. 

Pilbara Minerals said net profit rose to A$1.24 billion (R15.375-billion) in the six months through to December as production rose 86%. The main driver was a fourfold increase in the price it received for its spodumene concentrate, a lithium ore, the company said. 

Allkem, which produces lithium in Australia and Argentina, said net profit surged on the back of “strong lithium carbonate and spodumene concentrate pricing.” Mineral Resources, which mines lithium and iron ore, also posted record earnings from its lithium business. BM/DM

