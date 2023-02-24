Maverick Life

In images: Russian invasion of Ukraine, 365 days later

A placard held by a participant during a rally to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Freedom Monument in Riga, Latvia, 24 February 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS
By Maverick Life Editors
24 Feb 2023
Moving, surprising, inspiring, terrifying, shocking... These are the images of some of today’s events around the world.

People take part in a rally to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Freedom Monument in Riga, Latvia, 24 February 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

A person holds a placard during a rally to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Freedom Monument in Riga, Latvia, 24 February 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

People hold a giant Ukrainian flag in front of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 24 February 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

An aerial photo taken by a drone shows an ice carousel with its center decorated in the national colours of Ukraine on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, in Helsinki, Finland, 24 February 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/KIMMO BRANDT

A peace activist in front of the wreck of a Russian T-72 tank, destroyed in Ukraine and installed in front of the Russian Embassy during the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

People hold a rally to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the Freedom Monument in Riga, Latvia, 24 February 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

Schoolchildren from St. Mary’s Ukrainian School look at 461 paper figures representing each child who has died in the war, according to official statistics, during an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, Britain, 24 February 2023. The service marked the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

The Ukrainian Ambassador to the UK, Vadym Prystaiko (7-L) with his wife Inna Prystaiko (6-L) with Minster Rishi Sunak (5-R) and his wife Akshata Murthy (4-R) along with others observe a minute of silence outside No. 10 Downing Street to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain, 24 February 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

A police officer takes a picture of Ukrainian soloists Sofia Smirnova (L) and Arina Koroletska (R) posing outside No. 10 Downing Street during their visit to the British Prime Minister’s official residence to mark the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in London, Britain, 24 February 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

Rights activist Cedomir Stojkovic is blocked by police as he tries to leave a skull-shaped cake in front of the Russian embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, 24 February 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

British former prime minister Boris Johnson lights a candle at an ecumenical prayer service at the Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in London, Britain, 24 February 2023. The service marked the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/TOLGA AKMEN

People take part in a candle-making workshop near the Congress House in Riga, Latvia, 24 February 2023. A year to the day since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, Latvians attend a rally to express support for the Ukrainian people and to condemn Russian aggression. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

People gather to commemorate the one year of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, during the ‘Light for Ukraine’ events to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Helsinki, Finland, 24 Febuary 2023. The day marks one year since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The church bells of the Helsinki Cathedral rang to start the event, after which a minute of silence will be observed. Candles are also placed on the steps of the Helsinki Cathedral by Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, and the Ukrainian Ambassador to Finland Olga Dibrova. EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN

Finnish President Sauli Niinisto (2-R) and the Ukrainian Ambassador to Finland Olga Dibrova (2-L), place candles on the steps of the Helsinki Cathedral, during the ‘Light for Ukraine’ events to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Helsinki, Finland, 24 February 2023. The day marks one year since the start of Russia’s war in Ukraine. The church bells of the Helsinki Cathedral rang to start the event, after which a minute of silence will be observed. EPA-EFE/MAURI RATILAINEN

A woman holds a sign depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin during a protest marking the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Belgrade, Serbia, 24 February 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

A Ukraine supporter holds a placard with a message against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during a demonstration to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 February 2023. Ukrainians and foreigners living in Bangkok gathered to support and solidarity for Ukrainian civilians on the first anniversary of Russian troop’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February 2022. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

People sell products at the street market next to a destroyed building in Sviatohirsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 24 February 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

An animal’s skull lies in the snow at a destroyed farm in Bohorodychne, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 24 February 2023. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK

epa10488228 Ukrainians attend a tactical training and evacuation of injured people during military training organised by the Ukrainian political organisation ‘Right Sector’, in the Lviv region, western Ukraine, 24 February 2023. Thirty-five civilians took part in a 4-day military training aimed at improving their defence skills. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. One year on, fighting continues in many parts of the country. EPA-EFE/MYKOLA TYS

epa10488280 A Palestinian wearing a gas mask seeks cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli soldiers after a protest at Bet Dajan village near the West Bank city of Nablus, 24 February 2023. Palestinians protested in the West Bank and Gaza against an Israeli army operation in Nablus on 22 February 2023, which left 11 Palestinians dead and more than 100 injured, some of whom remain in critical condition. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

epa10488289 A Palestinian wearing a gas mask seeks cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli soldiers after a protest at Bet Dajan village near the West Bank city of Nablus, 24 February 2023. Palestinians protested in the West Bank and Gaza against an Israeli army operation in Nablus on 22 February 2023, which left 11 Palestinians dead and more than 100 injured, some of whom remain in critical condition. EPA-EFE/ALAA BADARNEH

Children play with Turkish Red Crescent (or Kizilay) staff in a makeshift camp in the aftermath of powerful earthquakes in Hatay, Turkey, 24 February 2023. More than 46,000 people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February and again on 20 February. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

A man reacts as he sits inside a bus to evacuate the city in the aftermath of powerful earthquakes, in Hatay, Turkey, 24 February 2023. More than 46,000 people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February and again on 20 February. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Tantawan Tuatulanon, a Thai activist charged with royal defamation, lies on a stretcher as she arrives after leaving hospital to continue a hunger strike outside the Supreme Court in Bangkok, Thailand, 24 February 2023. Two young activists accused of lese-majeste, Tantawan Tuatulanon and Orawan Phupong, began a hunger strike on 18 January 2023 calling to reform the justice system, abolish the lese-majeste law, and release political prisoners detained on royal defamation charges. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Supporters of Islamic political party Jamat-e-Islami women’s wing carry placards reading in Urdu ‘Stop atrocities on women, during a protest against the killing of a woman and her two sons in Quetta, in Lahore, Pakistan, 24 February 2023. Police on 23 February arrested Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, the provincial Minister for Communication and Works in Balochistan, in relation to the murder of a woman and her two sons. The bodies were discovered in a well near the minister’s residence in Barkhan district on 20 February. According to Khetra, the entire incident was made up to tarnish his political reputation and has been denied by him. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

People participate in the march against Mafia between Bagheria and Casteldaccia near Palermo, Italy, 24 February 2023. More than ninety schools, associations, unions, and municipal governments joined the demonstration. The initiative of the Pio La Torre Center was organized forty years after the march against the Mafia, which represented the first form of popular rebellion against the power of Cosa Nostra in the Bagheria area. The march retraces what was called the Vallone road where killers who had just carried out Mafia murders found an escape route. EPA-EFE/Igor Petyx

Members of The Ballroom perform during the Sydney WorldPride 2023 Opening Concert in Sydney, Australia, 24 February 2023. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI 

A member of the public attends the WorldPride 2023 Opening Concert in Sydney, Australia 24 February 2023. EPA-EFE/BIANCA DE MARCHI

epa10488350 Katerina Kohoutkova (top) of the Czech Republic and Olivija Baleisyte (bottom) of Lituania fall during their women’s elimination race at the UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Jakarta, Indonesia, 24 February 2023. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

Sixtine Cousin of Switzerland in action during the Women’s Ski Cross qualification competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, 24 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Nikol Kucerova of Czech Republic in action during the Women’s Ski Cross qualification competition at the FIS Snowboard, Freestyle and Freeski World Championships in Bakuriani, Georgia, 24 February 2023. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

A worker spread dyed wool to dry at a carpet factory for handmade carpets, in Kathmandu, Nepal, 24 February 2023. Nepal has been exporting handmade carpets, which are reportedly one of the country’s major export goods, to many European countries, including Germany, Switzerland, Belgium and Italy. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

US first lady Jill Biden disembarks an aircraft upon her arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), in Nairobi, Kenya, 24 February 2023. Jill Biden is in Kenya for a three-day visit aimed at strengthening the US partnerships on the African continent. Biden’s engagements will focus on the empowerment of women and youth, and efforts to address food insecurity. EPA-EFE/Daniel Irungu DM/ ML

