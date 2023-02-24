STREET TALK
Breaking the deadly chains of tik dependence — a former user speaks out
‘There’s no gate going back out of smoking tik’ — but Nathan from Pearston in the Great Karoo, is fighting his way out of his dependence on crystal methamphetamine. This raw, unedited monologue is a moving account of how the trauma of sexual coercion, humiliation and ridicule contributed to his addiction.
Nathan made hard choices, persevered, went back to school, and found work in a small town with a high unemployment rate. Music is the way of spreading his message of motivation, and the film ends with a storytelling rap by ReCash (Nathan’s rapper name). He now speaks from a place of self-belief, where he ‘goes forward and not look back’.
Warning: This film contains content of a sexual nature. Parental guidance is advised.
This film was produced by Street Talk TV, a ground-breaking television and film series aired weekly on community television and on YouTube. In 15-minute films we capture and expose the lived realities and uncensored views of people living in South Africa.
Street Talk TV, a non-profit organisation, was launched in 2008. For more than 700 searchable films and our latest news, visit us at www.streettalktv.com, https://web.facebook.com/StreetTalkSA/ & https://www.youtube.com/@StreetTalkSA
Disclaimer: Street Talk TV encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the series – Street Talk TV – are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM
