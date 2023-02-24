Defend Truth

STREET TALK

Breaking the deadly chains of tik dependence — a former user speaks out

Breaking the deadly chains of tik dependence — a former user speaks out
Former tik user Nathan has made hard choices, persevered, gone back to school, and found work in a small town with a high unemployment rate. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)
By Street Talk
24 Feb 2023
0

‘There’s no gate going back out of smoking tik’ — but Nathan from Pearston in the Great Karoo, is fighting his way out of his dependence on crystal methamphetamine. This raw, unedited monologue is a moving account of how the trauma of sexual coercion, humiliation and ridicule contributed to his addiction.

Nathan made hard choices, persevered, went back to school, and found work in a small town with a high unemployment rate. Music is the way of spreading his message of motivation, and the film ends with a storytelling rap by ReCash (Nathan’s rapper name). He now speaks from a place of self-belief, where he ‘goes forward and not look back’. 

Warning: This film contains content of a sexual nature. Parental guidance is advised.

This film was produced by Street Talk TV, a ground-breaking television and film series aired weekly on community television and on YouTube. In 15-minute films we capture and expose the lived realities and uncensored views of people living in South Africa. 

Street Talk Logo

Street Talk TV, a non-profit organisation, was launched in 2008. For more than 700 searchable films and our latest news, visit us at www.streettalktv.com, https://web.facebook.com/StreetTalkSA/ & https://www.youtube.com/@StreetTalkSA 

Disclaimer: Street Talk TV encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the series – Street Talk TV – are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Eskom CFO Calib Cassim steps into De Ruyter’s shoes as interim CEO amid political storm
Maverick News

Eskom CFO Calib Cassim steps into De Ruyter’s shoes as interim CEO amid political storm
Its official — South Africa fails to avoid greylisting
Maverick News

Its official — South Africa fails to avoid greylisting
Parys residents in the Free State pick up the pieces after Vaal River bursts its banks
Maverick News

Parys residents in the Free State pick up the pieces after Vaal River bursts its banks
Ukrainians are shedding blood on our behalf, but South Africa treats it like a picnic, says Trevor Tutu
Maverick News

Ukrainians are shedding blood on our behalf, but South Africa treats it like a picnic, says Trevor Tutu
Revenge of the Killer Air Fryer, a modern horror story
TGIFood

Revenge of the Killer Air Fryer, a modern horror story

TOP READS IN SECTION

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Maverick News

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Maverick News

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
‘We challenge you’ – ANC’s Fikile Mbalula calls on André de Ruyter to provide evidence for ‘baseless’ corruption claims at Eskom
Maverick News

‘We challenge you’ – ANC’s Fikile Mbalula calls on André de Ruyter to provide evidence for ‘baseless’ corruption claims at Eskom
Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Maverick News

Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Parys residents in the Free State pick up the pieces after Vaal River bursts its banks
Maverick News

Parys residents in the Free State pick up the pieces after Vaal River bursts its banks

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.