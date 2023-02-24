Former tik user Nathan has made hard choices, persevered, gone back to school, and found work in a small town with a high unemployment rate. (Photo: Supplied by Street Talk)

Nathan made hard choices, persevered, went back to school, and found work in a small town with a high unemployment rate. Music is the way of spreading his message of motivation, and the film ends with a storytelling rap by ReCash (Nathan’s rapper name). He now speaks from a place of self-belief, where he ‘goes forward and not look back’.

Warning: This film contains content of a sexual nature. Parental guidance is advised.

This film was produced by Street Talk TV, a ground-breaking television and film series aired weekly on community television and on YouTube. In 15-minute films we capture and expose the lived realities and uncensored views of people living in South Africa.

