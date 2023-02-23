Newsdeck

Turkey

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises

Turkey investigates building contractors as quake toll rises
A man walks past collapsed buildings in the aftermath of powerful earthquakes in Hatay, Turkey, 23 February 2023. More than 46,000 people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February and again on 20 February. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN
By Reuters
23 Feb 2023
0

ANTAKYA, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Turkey will widen an investigation into building contractors suspected of violating safety standards following its devastating earthquake, the interior minister said, as the country stepped up housing plans for victims.

Suleyman Soylu said 564 suspects had been identified so far, with 160 people formally arrested and many more still under investigation.

“Our cities will be built in the right places, our children will live in stronger cities. We know what kind of test we are facing, and we will come out of this stronger,” he told state broadcaster TRT Haber.

President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to rebuild housing within one year.

In power for two decades, Erdogan faces elections within four months. Even before the quake, opinion polls showed he was under pressure from a cost of living crisis, which could worsen as the disaster has disrupted agricultural production.

Soylu said some 313,000 tents had been erected, with 100,000 container homes to be installed in the earthquake zone.

The number of people killed in Turkey in this month’s devastating earthquakes has risen to 43,556, Soylu said overnight.

Soylu said there had been 7,930 aftershocks following the first quake on Feb. 6 and that more than 600,000 apartments and 150,000 commercial premises had suffered at least moderate damage.

Urbanisation Minister Murat Kurum said 164,000 buildings with more than 530,000 apartments were destroyed or severely damaged by the earthquake.

The government has already started contract processes for the construction of new apartments in the area that was hit, Kurum added.

“There’s no one left in town. There’s nothing to do,” said Caner Ozdemir after getting off a bus that arrived from Kirikhan to the Iskenderun train station.

The 19-year-old history student was travelling with his two younger brothers to Mersin, where his parents and siblings were staying with relatives. He said he now wanted to emigrate to Switzerland and continue his studies there.

Turkey’s central bank lowered its policy rate by 50 basis points to 8.5% on Thursday, as expected, to support growth in the wake of the earthquake.

“It has become even more important to keep financial conditions supportive to preserve the growth momentum in industrial production and the positive trend in employment after the earthquake,” the bank said after its monthly policy meeting.

Turkey launched a temporary wage support scheme on Wednesday and banned layoffs in 10 cities to protect workers and businesses from the financial impact of the massive earthquake that hit the south of the country.

The 7.8 magnitude earthquake on Feb. 6 damaged or destroyed hundreds of thousands of buildings and left millions homeless.

Around 865,000 people are living in tents and 23,500 in container homes, while 376,000 are in student dormitories and public guesthouses outside the earthquake zone, Erdogan said on Tuesday.

By Henriette Chacar and Timour Azhari

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever: Writing by Michael GeorgyEditing by Christina Fincher)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Maverick News

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Maverick News

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Maverick News

Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Maverick News

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Vrede Dairy Project: State abandons bid to hold trial within a trial over #GuptaLeaks
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: State abandons bid to hold trial within a trial over #GuptaLeaks

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
Newsdeck

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin gives nuclear warning, Biden rallies allies
Newsdeck

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin gives nuclear warning, Biden rallies allies
I have a picture for you! 11 January - 17 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 11 January – 17 February 2023
The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
Newsdeck

The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
British-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal
Newsdeck

British-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

Make your taxes work for you

Donate to Daily Maverick’s non-profit arm, the Scorpio Investigative Unit, by 28 February 2023 and you’ll qualify for a tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for tax relief.

Make your donation today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.