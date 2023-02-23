Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Newmont’s Gold Output Stagnates as It Chases Big Takeover

Newmont’s Gold Output Stagnates as It Chases Big Takeover
An in-store advertisement at a verification center operated by MMTC-PAMP India Pvt. Ltd. in New Delhi, India, on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. Indians will celebrate Dussehra, Diwali and Dhanteras in October, when buying gold is considered favorable; following these festivals is Indian wedding season, a major driver of gold purchases. Photographer: Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
23 Feb 2023
0

Newmont Corp. is expecting more of the same for gold output during the next year as the world’s top bullion producer pursues its biggest acquisition ever to secure future growth.

The Denver-based company expects to produce 5.7 million to 6.3 million ounces of gold this year, Newmont said Thursday while reporting fourth-quarter earnings that beat analysts’ expectations. That compares to last year’s production of 6 million ounces, and comes as the company seeks to add mines through a proposed $17 billion takeover of Australian rival Newcrest Mining Ltd.

Flat Production | Newmont's Gold Output Steady While Costs Rise

The world’s biggest gold miners have struggled to boost production while facing higher input costs and harder-to-mine deposits, even with prices for the precious metal up about 37% in the last five years. Newmont itself faced mining woes that undercut production and delayed projects, including a stalled expansion of its Yanacocha mine in Peru.

Shares rose 0.6% to $44.49 at 9:47 a.m. in New York.

Newmont had cut its full-year guidance to 6 million ounces from 6.5 million ounces in October, citing difficulties at its mines in Boddington, Western Australia, and Nevada, as well as the continued impact from the pandemic in Canada and Australia. Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer said in an earnings call at the time that production in 2023 is expected to increase about 5%, with costs likely in line with 2021 levels.

Production in 2022 beat the average estimate of 5.9 million ounces by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The company has seen its output stagnate since acquiring Canada’s Goldcorp in 2019. Its highest annual output was in 2004, when it produced 6.73 million ounces following its 2003 takeover of Australia’s Normandy Mining Ltd.

Newmont didn’t provide any update to its takeover plans for Newcrest in Thursday’s earnings statement. Newcrest rejected the initial $17 billion proposal on Feb. 15, with its interim CEO saying the Australian company was “worth a lot more.”

Newmont said its adjusted earnings in the fourth quarter were 44 cents a share, topping the 42 cent average estimate from analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The gold producer said inflationary pressures pushed its all-in sustaining costs to $1,211 an ounce for the year, worse than what analysts expected.

The company’s 2023 capital expenditure guidance of $2.2 billion to $2.6 billion is also “a bit higher” than expected, Vital Knowledge founder Adam Crisafulli said in a note.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

‘We challenge you’ – ANC’s Fikile Mbalula calls on André de Ruyter to provide evidence for ‘baseless’ corruption claims at Eskom
Maverick News

‘We challenge you’ – ANC’s Fikile Mbalula calls on André de Ruyter to provide evidence for ‘baseless’ corruption claims at Eskom
André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Maverick News

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Maverick News

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Vrede Dairy Project: State abandons bid to hold trial within a trial over #GuptaLeaks
Maverick News

Vrede Dairy Project: State abandons bid to hold trial within a trial over #GuptaLeaks
Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Maverick News

Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge

TOP READS IN SECTION

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Maverick News

André de Ruyter released from Eskom 'with immediate effect' following explosive interview
Airports Company SA moves to bypass Western sanctions so it can refuel Russian planes
Maverick News

Airports Company SA moves to bypass Western sanctions so it can refuel Russian planes
SA Tourism Board left with no industry expertise
Maverick News

SA Tourism Board left with no industry expertise
Give that man a Bell’s — Rand, bonds, JSE all gain as markets, analysts give budget initial thumbs up
Maverick News

Give that man a Bell’s — Rand, bonds, JSE all gain as markets, analysts give budget initial thumbs up
Retirees on hold after Budget 2023 delays the ‘two-pot’ retirement system
Maverick News

Retirees on hold after Budget 2023 delays the ‘two-pot’ retirement system

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted