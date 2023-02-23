Newsdeck

LEGAL FEUD

LIV Golf’s Saudi backers hauled into PGA antitrust lawsuit

Joaquin Niemann of Chile during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International on 4 September 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts. (Photo: Andy Lyons / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
23 Feb 2023
0

PGA Tour has won a ruling that lets it confront Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund and its governor head-on in its high-stakes legal feud against LIV Golf, the rival upstart backed by the oil-rich kingdom.

US District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose, California, late on Tuesday raised the stakes for the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, by allowing the PGA to add them as defendants to its original complaint, which alleged that LIV has interfered with PGA players’ contracts, harming the US-based tour’s brand and reputation.

The ruling brings PIF and Al-Rumayyan to the forefront in one of the biggest legal clashes in sports. It follows a decision last week by a San Jose magistrate judge granting PGA a subpoena that directs PIF and its governor to provide testimony and turn over documents.

PGA contends in the acrimonious antitrust battle that the wealth fund and its chief not only fund LIV but are actively involved in its business operations and player negotiations that have hurt the US tour. LIV’s attorneys have denied those claims.

A PGA spokesperson declined to comment. LIV’s spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

LIV Golf’s attorneys had argued that the PGA’s “improper motive” behind its bid to drag the upstart’s backers into the fight was to postpone a trial set for January 2024. A potential delay could hurt golfers and LIV by allowing the PGA to carry on its alleged unlawful conduct as proceedings play out, the attorneys said.

“While the court is sensitive to the golfers’ need to earn a living during the pendency of the case, LIV has not identified how allowing the proposed amendment would cause any of the plaintiffs undue difficulty in prosecuting their case,” Freeman said in her ruling.

Any delay LIV suggests could arise from PGA’s request to amend its counterclaims may not “outlast the delay caused by the subpoena dispute” and a request LIV is expected to file challenging the magistrate judge’s order, Freeman said.

LIV won a separate ruling from Freeman granting most of its requests to seal from public view information in the PGA’s amended counterclaim and other filings.

LIV persuaded Freeman to rule that certain confidential details, which could reveal how it operates and negotiates with players, sponsors and broadcasters, remain undisclosed. That includes indemnification agreement terms and information about LIV’s shareholder agreement outlining its relationship with investors and ability to explore outside funding and a franchise model.

But Freeman found that details of “internal decision-making” that LIV sought to seal can be disclosed as they generally described certain decisions made by Al-Rumayyan. The PIF chief’s “alleged control over LIV goes to the heart of the counterclaim thus rendering the public interest in access to the information especially great”, she said in her order.

The fight between the two tours began when 11 professional golfers, including Phil Mickelson, Talor Gooch and Matt Jones, sued the PGA in August for suspending them after they signed on with LIV. LIV joined the suit a month later, prompting Mickelson, Gooch and others to withdraw from the suit. LIV claims PGA is a monopolist seeking to sabotage a competitor in the professional golf industry.

PGA countersued, alleging that LIV is competing unfairly by luring players with millions of dollars to breach their contracts.

The case is Jones v PGA Tour Inc, 22-cv-04486, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Maverick News

Inside Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng’s messy exit from UCT
Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Maverick News

Paarl lawyer reported to JSC for ‘outrageous’ behaviour after being appointed acting judge
Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Maverick News

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Maverick News

Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Why does Turkey want other countries to start spelling its name ‘Türkiye’?
Maverick Life

Why does Turkey want other countries to start spelling its name ‘Türkiye’?

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
Newsdeck

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin gives nuclear warning, Biden rallies allies
Newsdeck

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin gives nuclear warning, Biden rallies allies
I have a picture for you! 11 January - 17 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 11 January – 17 February 2023
The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
Newsdeck

The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
British-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal
Newsdeck

British-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

Our mission to Defend Truth is made possible by you

Daily Maverick relies on support from our readers to ensure we can keep doing the critical work we do. By making your donation to Daily Maverick (before 28 Feb 2023) you qualify for a much-needed tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for a tax relief.

Donate today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.