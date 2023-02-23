Western governments including the US and UK have become increasingly worried about TikTok’s potential national security risk, in light of concerns around its Chinese parent company, ByteDance Ltd. The commission’s suspension follows a decision by the US Congress at the end of last year to restrict TikTok from federal government devices.

“This measure aims to protect the Commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyberattacks against the corporate environment of the Commission,” the European Union’s executive arm wrote in a statement.

Employees were given until March 15 to get rid of it, the commission said in an email to employees on Thursday that was viewed by Bloomberg.

A commission spokesperson said it’s also informed other EU institutions about the suspension and that the decision was not the result of any pressure from the US.

“We believe this suspension is misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions,” a TikTok spokesperson said. “We are surprised that the Commission did not contact us directly nor offer any explanation — we have requested a meeting to set the record straight on how we protect the data of the 125 million people across the EU who come to TikTok every month.”

TikTok is creating three data centers in Europe to store data locally, reduce employees’ access to data and minimize data flows outside Europe, the spokesperson added.

EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn, who is in charge of the department that made the decision, said there was no “immediate threat” from TikTok but the commission is constantly monitoring threats.

The EU is becoming more aggressive in its approach to TikTok. After a call with TikTok Chief Executive Officer Shou Zi Chew in January, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said the EU will ban the platform if it does not follow content moderation and data rules.

“We will not hesitate to adopt the full scope of sanctions to protect our citizens if audits do not show full compliance,” Breton wrote.

Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager has been more cautious about imposing a complete ban of the platform similar to discussions in the US, telling Swedish media this month that a ban is “not on the table.”

“If we ban someone from doing business in Europe, we need strong reasons,” Vestager said. “As long as they live up to the law, they can conduct their business in Europe.”

The Dutch intelligence agency is also probing potential risks associated with government workers using TikTok on their phones. French President Emmanuel Macron has also raised concerns about the platform and its impact on young users.

Politico reported on the ban earlier.