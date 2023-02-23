Business Maverick

Bankman-Fried Charged With 4 New Counts in FTX Criminal Case

Bankman-Fried Charged With 4 New Counts in FTX Criminal Case
Sam Bankman-Fried Photographer: Yuki Iwamura/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
23 Feb 2023
New charges were unsealed against Sam Bankman-Fried, accused of fraud in last year’s implosion of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange.

A 39-page superseding indictment was unsealed on Thursday adding four new counts against the FTX co-founder and recasting the earlier, 14-page charging papers. Such new indictments can also be used to add a defendant to a case, but no new defendant was named in the revised document.

Read More: Top Bankman-Fried Associate Nears Plea Deal in US Probe of FTX

The new indictment cites co-conspirators, without naming them, as well as bank fraud charges, violations of law in money-transmitting operations and demands for the forfeiture of assets. Those include assets held in Binance accounts and more than 55 million shares held in Robinhood Markets, a commission-free investing and trading app, as well as more than $170 million in cash previously held at Silvergate Bank and other banks.

A spokesman for Bankman-Fried declined to comment on the new charges.

Read the revised indictment here

Bankman-Fried was charged in December with eight criminal counts, including conspiracy and wire fraud, for allegedly misusing billions of dollars in customers’ funds before the spectacular collapse of his cryptocurrency empire.

That indictment followed weeks of speculation the 30-year-old would end up in handcuffs after his company — one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world — ended up in bankruptcy.

