Riders can already expect to see the Uber app look and feel completely different! On Thursday, February 16, tens of millions of Uber customers in 1,200 cities throughout the world including South Africa experienced the new and redesigned Uber app, which is a more intuitive and convenient Uber. A new way to track your ride: Riders can now easily track the live progress of their ride and receive critical updates like vehicle details, accurate & fresh ETA information, and trip status – all on the Lock Screen without opening the app.

Riders can now easily track the live progress of their ride and receive critical updates like vehicle details, accurate & fresh ETA information, and trip status – all on the Lock Screen without opening the app. Go anywhere, get anything, effortlessly: Uber has simplified the homescreen experience so you can book rides and UberEats deliveries more easily, with fewer taps, right from the get-go. The new homescreen will also include:

– A “Services” tab, which is a one stop shop for customers to see all of the rides and delivery offerings available to them.

– An “Activity Hub,” where customers can keep track of all past and upcoming trips and orders – all in one place

Dark Mode: This feature alters the colour scheme of the entire Uber app to darker tones, making it a more enjoyable experience to use our app when it’s dark outside or for users with light sensitivity conditions.

– The Uber app will mirror riders phone’s settings by default, but can be manually enabled or disabled within the Uber app.

Merchandise Carousel:

– Merchandising carousels help riders discover, shop, and get excited about more ways to use Uber beyond UberX. The carousels introduce riders to ways they can Plan, Save, and Do More on Uber.

– When a user taps on a card, they will be taken to educational pages that provide details, benefits, and value of that specific product.

“We’re excited to announce a redesign of the Uber app, the first in a series of updates to make using the app more effortless and empowering consumers to go anywhere and get anything, easily. We know that life can get overwhelming, especially these days, and we hope consumers love the changes.” Kagiso Khaole, General Manager for sub-Saharan Africa. DM

ABOUT UBER

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 1 billion trips later across Africa, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

Uber is available in over 60 cities in Sub-Saharan Africa. South Africa (Cape Town, Durban, Joburg, Pretoria, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), East London, Polokwane, Cape West Coast, Worcester, Emalahleni / Middelburg, Garden Route, Rustenburg, Potchefstroom, Mbombela (formerly Nelspruit), Newcastle, Mthatha, Thohoyandou, Upington, Margate, Richards Bay, Welkom, Phuthaditjhaba, Erme lo, Queenstown), Kenya ( Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret, Naivasha), Nigeria (Lagos, Abuja, Benin City, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, Warri, Enugu, Uyo, Kano, Owerri and Akure), Uganda (Kampala), Ghana (Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Tamale and Sunyani) and Ivory Coast (Abidjan). Overall, the Uber network is available in over 10 000 cities in over 65 countries. To request a ride, users must download the free application for Android, iPhone, Blackberry 7, or register for Uber at www.uber.com/go.