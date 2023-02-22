Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Stocks Wobble After Cutting Half of the 2023 Rally: Markets Wrap

Stocks Wobble After Cutting Half of the 2023 Rally: Markets Wrap
Stock price information displayed in the lobby of the Euronext NV stock exchange in Paris, France, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Paris is close to claiming crown of Europe's biggest equity market from London as the differential between the markets has been gradually eroding since Britons voted to leave the European Union in 2016. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
By Bloomberg
22 Feb 2023
0

Wall Street traders refrained from making any huge bets in the run-up to the highly anticipated minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy gathering — with stocks, bonds and the dollar posting small moves.

After staging a rebound in the first half hour of trading, the S&P 500 struggled for direction. The gauge has already given back more than half of this year’s rally and is trying to hang on to its 50-day moving average. Treasury two-year yields — which are more sensitive to imminent Fed decisions — dropped from the highest since 2007. The dollar fluctuated.

As the bulk of the latest repricing in US rates has been a result of a ramp-up in Fed bets, the minutes hold the potential to be “pivotal,” according to Ian Lyngen at BMO. He’s very skeptical about bigger hikes at this stage. Evercore’s Krishna Guha says the fact that rates have pushed up sharply — with big moves at longer tenors and associated tightening in wider financial conditions — makes a 50 basis-point boost less likely.

It’s as if “the market is doing some of the Fed’s work for it,” Guha said.

Despite the recent drumbeat of hawkish Fedspeak, Chair Jerome Powell hasn’t really tried to push back against loosening in financial conditions. However, since the latest rate decision, both labor market and inflation figures have come in hotter-than-expected — making market expectations adjust higher. US central bankers will publish minutes of their Jan. 31-Feb. 1 gathering at 2 p.m. Washington time.

Read: Fed Minutes to Show Support Level for Larger Hikes, Higher Peak

Before that happens, a Bloomberg survey of economists showed that inflation that’s proving increasingly stubborn will prompt the Fed to raise interest rates to an even higher peak level and hold them there through the year.

Forecasters boosted their projections for the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge — the personal consumption expenditures price index — for every quarter through the first half of next year. The metric is now seen averaging 2.4% on an annual basis in mid-2024 compared to 2.3% last month. They see a similar sluggishness in the subsiding of the consumer price index.

Aside from the Fed, traders kept an eye on some corporate highlights.

Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, slashed its dividend payment to the lowest level in 16 years, to preserve cash for investment. Investors will also be interested in hearing from one of this year’s top performers in the S&P 500: Nvidia Corp., which is due to report results after the closing bell.

Investors pinned hopes on the earnings season to push the S&P 500 somewhere — anywhere — out of a trading range it’s been stuck in for months. No luck.

Between JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s results that kicked off the announcement season and Walmart Inc.’s report on Tuesday that marked its unofficial end, the S&P 500 added 0.4%. This ties for the smallest earnings-season reaction in either direction since 2018, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Tech Stocks' Relative Performance at Elevated Levels | Nasdaq 100 still trades near dot-com peak despite 2022 selloff

On a long-term horizon, the relative level of US tech stocks still looks elevated even after last year’s brutal selloff.

The Nasdaq 100 isn’t far off historic highs versus the S&P 500 and is still trading near the peak that marked the implosion of the dot-com bubble. The tech-heavy gauge slumped 33% last year in the worst crash since the 2008 global financial crisis, but has rallied 16% in the first weeks of 2023 on the optimism that the Fed will slow the pace of rate hikes and as earnings of some companies, like Meta Platforms Inc. and Tesla Inc., came in better than expected.

Geopolitical tensions also simmered on the background.

US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin made a “big mistake” in suspending participation in the New START nuclear treaty, his first direct response to the announcement. Biden made the brief remark Wednesday in Warsaw, ahead of a meeting with a group of eastern-flank NATO allies known as the Bucharest Nine.

Elsewhere, oil extended its longest run of losses this year. US natural gas futures fell below $2 for the first time since 2020, extending a massive selloff as traders give up on hopes of extreme cold boosting demand.

Key events this week:

  • Eurozone CPI, Thursday
  • US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday
  • Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday
  • BOJ governor-nominee Kazuo Ueda appears before Japan’s lower house, Friday
  • US PCE deflator, personal spending, new home sales, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine hits the one-year mark, Friday
MLIV Pulse Survey
What does ‘soft landing’ actually mean? Share your views here.

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 was little changed as of 10:54 a.m. New York time
  • The Nasdaq 100 was little changed
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed
  • The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%
  • The MSCI World index fell 0.4%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
  • The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0634
  • The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2073
  • The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 134.60 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 2% to $23,721.6
  • Ether fell 1.7% to $1,614.47

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 3.90%
  • Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.52%
  • Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.60%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.9% to $74.88 a barrel
  • Gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,846.20 an ounce

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Maverick News

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Why does Turkey want other countries to start spelling its name ‘Türkiye’?
Maverick Life

Why does Turkey want other countries to start spelling its name ‘Türkiye’?
Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Maverick News

Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Airports Company SA moves to bypass Western sanctions so it can refuel Russian planes
Maverick News

Airports Company SA moves to bypass Western sanctions so it can refuel Russian planes
Government comes to Eskom’s rescue by taking over R254bn of its debt 
Maverick News

Government comes to Eskom’s rescue by taking over R254bn of its debt 

TOP READS IN SECTION

Airports Company SA moves to bypass Western sanctions so it can refuel Russian planes
Maverick News

Airports Company SA moves to bypass Western sanctions so it can refuel Russian planes
SA Tourism Board left with no industry expertise
Maverick News

SA Tourism Board left with no industry expertise
SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
South Africa

SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
Electric vehicles: SA motoring industry fights for relevance
South Africa

Electric vehicles: SA motoring industry fights for relevance
Consumer ombud warns on DIY solar installations and fly-by-night operators
South Africa

Consumer ombud warns on DIY solar installations and fly-by-night operators

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

Our mission to Defend Truth is made possible by you

Daily Maverick relies on support from our readers to ensure we can keep doing the critical work we do. By making your donation to Daily Maverick (before 28 Feb 2023) you qualify for a much-needed tax break.

We issue Section 18A tax certificates for all donations made to Daily Maverick. These can be presented to SARS for a tax relief.

Donate today

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.