Newsdeck

Shamima Begum

British-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal

British-born woman who joined Islamic State loses appeal over citizenship removal
Renu Begum, eldest sister of Shamima Begum, 15, holds her sister's photo as she is interviewed by the media at New Scotland Yard, as the relatives of three missing schoolgirls believed to have fled to Syria to join Islamic State have pleaded for them to return home, on February 22, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Laura Lean - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
By Reuters
22 Feb 2023
0

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - A British-born woman who went to Syria as a schoolgirl to join Islamic State lost her latest appeal against the removal of her UK citizenship, with a judge ruling her possible trafficking was insufficient grounds to reinstate her citizenship.

The British government took away Shamima Begum’s British citizenship on national security grounds in 2019, shortly after she was found in a detention camp in Syria.

On Wednesday, the Special Immigration Appeals Commission – a specialist tribunal which hears appeals against decisions to remove citizenship on national security grounds – dismissed Begum’s appeal.

Her lawyers said they would challenge the ruling.

Begum is currently being held in a detention camp in north-eastern Syria.

Announcing the tribunal’s decision, Judge Robert Jay said there was a “credible suspicion” that Begum was trafficked to Syria for the purposes of “sexual exploitation” but that the suspicion was insufficient for her appeal to succeed.

Begum’s case has been the subject of a heated debate in Britain in recent years, with some saying she forsook her right to citizenship by travelling to join the militants and others arguing she should not be left stateless.

Jay also said British government officials appeared to “see this as a black and white issue”, adding in his written ruling that the government’s witnesses’ evidence to the tribunal “betrayed an all-or-nothing approach”.

He said the tribunal was concerned by the security services’ “apparent downplaying of the significance of radicalisation and grooming”.

“History, and sadly the present, is replete with examples of dictatorships attempting to manipulate their subject populations with propaganda and the like,” Jay added. “It is commonplace that they succeed.”

Begum left London in 2015 aged 15 and travelled with two school friends to Syria, where she married an IS fighter and gave birth to three children, all of whom died as infants.

Now 23, she challenged that decision at a hearing in London in November, when her lawyers argued that Britain’s interior ministry, the Home Office, failed to investigate whether she was a “child victim of trafficking”.

Her lawyers also argued that then-Home Secretary Sajid Javid had “pre-determined” that Begum’s British citizenship should be revoked before he received any evidence from officials.

But lawyers representing the Home Office said Begum’s case was about national security rather than trafficking, arguing that Begum had aligned with IS and stayed in Syria for years.

By Sam Tobin

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sachin Ravikumar, William James and Christina Fincher)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Maverick News

Three arrests made so far in alleged police recruitment corruption scandal
Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Maverick News

Key court challenge to powers of Minister of Home Affairs stripping South Africans of their citizenship looms
Why does Turkey want other countries to start spelling its name ‘Türkiye’?
Maverick Life

Why does Turkey want other countries to start spelling its name ‘Türkiye’?
SA Tourism Board left with no industry expertise
Maverick News

SA Tourism Board left with no industry expertise
Airports Company SA moves to bypass Western sanctions so it can refuel Russian planes
Maverick News

Airports Company SA moves to bypass Western sanctions so it can refuel Russian planes

TOP READS IN SECTION

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
Newsdeck

Putin delivers a nuclear warning to the West over Ukraine
The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
Newsdeck

The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
I have a picture for you! 11 January - 17 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 11 January – 17 February 2023
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin gives nuclear warning, Biden rallies allies
Newsdeck

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Putin gives nuclear warning, Biden rallies allies
Mauritius halts flights, Madagascar braces for floods as cyclone Freddy nears
Newsdeck

Mauritius halts flights, Madagascar braces for floods as cyclone Freddy nears

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.