Bill Gates Buys Stake in Heineken for $902 Million

Bill Gates Buys Stake in Heineken for $902 Million
Bill Gates, co-chairman of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, speaks during the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. The first-ever Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit brings together climate leaders to showcase transformative solutions that repair and regenerate the planet.
By Bloomberg
22 Feb 2023
Bill Gates has acquired a minority stake in Heineken Holding NV, the controlling shareholder of the world’s second-largest brewer, for about $902 million.

The Microsoft founder and philanthropist last week picked up 3.8% of Heineken Holding, according to a filing by the Dutch regulator AFM. He bought 6.65 million shares in Heineken Holding, in his individual capacity, and another 4.18 million shares through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust.

The shares are valued at €848.2 million ($902 million), according to Bloomberg calculations at closing share price value of February 17.

Gates acquired the stake on the same day that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB launched a €3.7 billion stock and equity-linked sale for part of its holdings in Heineken. Femsa, as the Mexican Coca-Cola bottler and convenience store operator is known, had last week announced plans to offload its stake in Heineken after a strategic review.

Femsa said its accelerated bookbuild offering of €1.9 billion in shares in Heineken NV priced at €91 apiece, and €1.3 billion in shares in Heineken Holding sold at €75 each. Heineken Holding controls 50% of Heineken NV, maker of the namesake beer as well as Amstel, Moretti, and Sol among others.

Heineken Seals €1 Billion Share Buyback as Femsa Exit Begins

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust foundation has also invested in Dutch online grocer Picnic BV and holds a 1.34% stake in Dutch fertilizer producer OCI NV.

The foundation has long been a powerhouse in the nonprofit world, employing almost 1,800 people and spending nearly $80 billion since 2000. Heineken and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

