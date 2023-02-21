Defend Truth

NEWSFLASH

Western Cape’s Wednesday taxi stayaway called off after ‘good faith’ talks

Western Cape’s Wednesday taxi stayaway called off after ‘good faith’ talks
Commuters board a taxi. (Photo: Gallo Images / OJ Koloti)
By Suné Payne
21 Feb 2023
0

New Western Cape Mobility MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie, says the calling off of a planned stayaway on Wednesday, 22 February by taxi associations is a sign of ‘good faith from all sides’.

The planned stayaway by the Western Cape structures of the  South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) for Wednesday 22 February has been called off, provincial taxi and government authorities confirmed. 

On Tuesday afternoon, Santaco Western Cape’s general secretary Elryno Saaiers confirmed the cancellation of the stayaway. 

taxi stayaway mackenzie

New Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie. (Photo: Gallo Images / Ziyaad Douglas)

The decision to call off the protest followed “progress made” in a meeting between Santaco, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, new provincial Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie and City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, according to Saaiers.

“We hereby notify all operators, drivers and commuters that taxi operations will continue as usual… we thank you for your support and cooperation in striving towards a transformed transportation system,” said the statement. 

Initially, the stayaway by Santaco was over issues including the “unfair” impoundment of minibus taxis, marginalisation of the taxi industry and continued problems on the B97 route between Paarl and Bellville.

Visit Daily Maverick’s home page for more news, analysis and investigations

Ahead of the strike, Mackenzie – who took up his new position only on Monday – told Daily Maverick that his first priority would be to speak to the industry about the stayaway.

Read more in Daily Maverick:New Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie ‘confident’ he can put brakes on Santaco taxi strike

In a statement by the provincial government, Winde and Mackenzie said they were both “delighted” with the outcome of the meeting with Santaco on Tuesday, which had been set up by Mackenzie. The meeting was aimed at minimising the impact the stayaway would have had on commuters trying to get to work and school.

“The commitments made in today’s engagement indicate a show of good faith from all sides,” said Mackenzie. 

The statement also confirmed the setting up of a special task team that would commit to engagements with the industry and government. This task team would meet weekly and be chaired by Mackenzie.

The task team would address issues related to the industry, including training registered drivers to upskill them, measures to enhance commuter safety and the fast-tracking of the Special Regulatory Process related to operating licences.

The task team will include representatives from the province, the City of Cape Town and Santaco’s Western Cape leadership. DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
Maverick News

Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam
Maverick Life

Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam
ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa proposes amendments to Political Funding Act to keep wolves from door
Maverick News

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa proposes amendments to Political Funding Act to keep wolves from door
SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
South Africa

SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
South Africans can finally test for Covid-19 at home with a self-test kit
Maverick News

South Africans can finally test for Covid-19 at home with a self-test kit

TOP READS IN SECTION

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Maverick News

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
Maverick News

Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
Daniel Mantsha — the slippery slide of the Teflon attorney 
Maverick News

Daniel Mantsha — the slippery slide of the Teflon attorney 
The politics of crime — and the crime in politics
Maverick News

The politics of crime — and the crime in politics
Investigating Directorate’s financial report comes under defence scrutiny at first State Capture trial
Maverick News

Investigating Directorate’s financial report comes under defence scrutiny at first State Capture trial

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.