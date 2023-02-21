Podcasts

Podcasts

The budget, Cape Town property prices, and the stylistic utility of corduroy

The budget, Cape Town property prices, and the stylistic utility of corduroy
By Mark Barnes and Tim Cohen
21 Feb 2023
0

Investment banker Mark Barnes and Business Maverick editor Tim Cohen unwrap the week. This week's big topics are poetry involving water, the budget, housing prices in Cape Town, and the stylistic quirks of corduroy.

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa proposes amendments to Political Funding Act to keep wolves from door
Maverick News

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa proposes amendments to Political Funding Act to keep wolves from door
Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Maverick News

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
Maverick News

Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
Daniel Mantsha — the slippery slide of the Teflon attorney 
Maverick News

Daniel Mantsha — the slippery slide of the Teflon attorney 
Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam
Maverick Life

Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam

TOP READS IN SECTION

SONA, Electricity and Chinese Spy Balloons
Podcasts

SONA, Electricity and Chinese Spy Balloons

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted