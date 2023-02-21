Newsdeck

Seoul High Court

South Korean court grants legal status for same-sex couple in landmark ruling

South Korean court grants legal status for same-sex couple in landmark ruling
Participants hold a rainbow umbrella as they march during the Korea Queer Culture Festival in Seoul, South Korea, 15 July 2017. EPA/KIM CHUL-SOO
By Reuters
21 Feb 2023
0

SEOUL, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Seoul High Court ruled on Tuesday that the state's health insurer should provide spousal coverage to a same-sex couple, in a decision that lawyers and advocates said marked the first legal recognition of same-sex union in South Korea.

The ruling overturned a lower court decision that a same-sex dependent was ineligible for benefits afforded other common law couples by the National Health Insurance Service.

Ryu Min-hee, a lawyer for the plaintiff couple said the High Court’s decision was the “first recognition of the legal status of a same-sex couple.”

The couple, So Sung-wook and Kim Yong-min, said in a statement: “We are delighted. It is not only our victory but also a victory for many same-sex couples and LGBTQ families in Korea.”

The plaintiff, So Sung-wook, filed a suit against the National Health Insurance Service in 2021 after being denied spousal benefits, but a lower court had ruled in favour of the insurer on the grounds that a same-sex union could not be considered a common law marriage under the current law.

According to Ryu, the appellate court said the spousal coverage system under the state health insurance scheme was not just for families as defined by law, and not granting the rights to people in same-sex relationships was discrimination.

Protecting the rights of minorities is the “biggest responsibility” of the court as the “last bastion” of human rights, the court added.

The National Health Insurance Service said it would lodge an appeal with the Supreme Court – the highest court hearing litigations. South Korea also has the Constitutional Court that hears appeals on constitutional matters.

“This is an important decision that moves South Korea closer to achieving marriage equality,” said Boram Jang, Amnesty International’s East Asia researcher, adding that it offers hope that prejudice against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) community can be overcome.

By Soo-hyang Choi

(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi; Editing by Sonali Paul, Raju Gopalakrishnan & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Maverick News

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
Maverick News

Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa proposes amendments to Political Funding Act to keep wolves from door
Maverick News

ANC treasurer-general Gwen Ramokgopa proposes amendments to Political Funding Act to keep wolves from door
Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam
Maverick Life

Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam
The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
Newsdeck

The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip

TOP READS IN SECTION

The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
Newsdeck

The Biden White House operated under cloak-and-dagger secrecy to plan his Ukraine trip
I have a picture for you! 11 January - 17 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 11 January – 17 February 2023
Mauritius halts flights, Madagascar braces for floods as cyclone Freddy nears
Newsdeck

Mauritius halts flights, Madagascar braces for floods as cyclone Freddy nears
Ukraine latest: US, EU under pressure to expand weapons support
Newsdeck

Ukraine latest: US, EU under pressure to expand weapons support
Meta launches subscription service for Facebook and Instagram
Newsdeck

Meta launches subscription service for Facebook and Instagram

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo
[%% img-description %%]

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury.

Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so.

If you appreciate it and want to see us keep going then please consider contributing whatever you can.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.