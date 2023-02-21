Business Maverick

Business Maverick

Macron vows to boost French startups to avert funding slowdown

Macron vows to boost French startups to avert funding slowdown
The banks of the Seine are submerged by flood water near the Eiffel Tower on 2 February 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo: Edward Berthelot / Getty Images)
By Bloomberg
21 Feb 2023
0

French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to boost investment in the nation’s startups in an effort to counter some of the slowdown in venture funding affecting other tech hubs. 

Green and industrial tech companies are a key focus for France and will benefit from additional public funds, Macron said Monday evening at an event gathering CEOs and VCs at the Élysée Palace.

Macron touted the use of public funds aimed at financing innovative fields like AI or quantum technologies. Some “€11-billion have been pledged already, factories have been launched, but it is necessary to accelerate, it’s a race”, he said, noting that an additional €5-billion was planned for the second phase of his “France 2030” programme. 

The French president said early stage financing should also be reinforced by getting the French public to invest in innovative startups. The government has been exploring creating a French version of the UK’s Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme, which offers tax breaks to startup investors.

Macron called on French tech CEOs to put aside worries about job cuts at larger companies or difficulties in raising capital. “There is a real adjustment, and the context is harder,” Macron said. “But it brings opportunities, as always.”

French startups added 15% more jobs last year, according to data from industry association Numeum, with much of the growth coming from green and industrial tech companies. 

“We doubled our staff last year to 350,” said Clement Ray, chief executive officer at Innovafeed, a startup producing insect-based protein used for animal feed that just joined the “Next 40”, France’s list of its most promising startups.

Funding for French startups rose 17% to €13.5-billion last year while falling in the UK and Germany, an EY barometer shows. However, the surge was partially fuelled by a series of big funding rounds nearing €500-million in the first half of 2022 and France remains far from closing the gap with London, which still attracts double the investment. 

Last week, France, Germany and Spain each pledged €1-billion for the European Union’s “Tech Champions Initiative”, a fund of funds that will back Europe’s venture capital firms to create regional scale-ups. 

France is building on 10 years of policies aimed at cutting red tape to attract foreign investors and founders in the country, as well as measures to boost investments in local startups. Some of this work is paying off and making Paris an international hub, observers say. Roxanne Varza, the director of Station F, an incubator hosting 1,000 startups, has seen a growing trend in US tech employees wanting to relocate to Paris. 

“I am contacted by former employees from the likes of Uber, Airbnb or Spotify, who are looking for a better living environment, and see a Parisian ecosystem that is more and more dynamic,” she said. The fact that these product managers and business developers are non-French speakers is new, and a sign that French startups are now global, Varza added. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Maverick News

Stage 6 rolling blackouts to continue until after evening peak on Wednesday, says Eskom CEO
Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam
Maverick Life

Gariep: The story of South Africa’s largest dam
Daniel Mantsha — the slippery slide of the Teflon attorney 
Maverick News

Daniel Mantsha — the slippery slide of the Teflon attorney 
The politics of crime — and the crime in politics
Maverick News

The politics of crime — and the crime in politics
Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls
Maverick News

Even the opposition cheers as Gauteng Premier Lesufi announces the scrapping of e-tolls

TOP READS IN SECTION

Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
South Africa

Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
South Africa

SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
The Finance Ghost: The latest on Spar, Telkom, Life Healthcare, Glencore, Attacq and Italtile
DM168

The Finance Ghost: The latest on Spar, Telkom, Life Healthcare, Glencore, Attacq and Italtile
How government tax incentives for rooftop solar energy panels could work
DM168

How government tax incentives for rooftop solar energy panels could work
New species of employment: Artificial Intelligence spawns the emergence of the prompt engineer
Maverick News

New species of employment: Artificial Intelligence spawns the emergence of the prompt engineer

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.