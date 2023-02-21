Pedestrians in front of an electronic stock board outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, 10 February 2023. Asian stocks were poised for a second weekly decline as worries about a more hawkish Federal Reserve weighed on sentiment. (Photo: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg)

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index slid about 0.3% in mixed trading that saw Chinese and Japanese stocks swing between gains and losses while Australian shares were more firmly lower. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 extended their losses, indicating further downward pressure for US stocks after declines last week.

The moves in China’s CSI 300 benchmark came after it posted its best one-day gain since November on Monday, when Goldman Sachs Group strategists said the nation’s equities could surge about a fifth from current levels this year.

The dollar ticked higher, advancing against peers in the G10 currency basket. Treasury yields advanced across tenors in Asia after trading was closed for a US holiday on Monday.

While current consensus is quite negative on the possibility of the US hitting a recession, the pricing in the Treasury market “has evolved in a way that implies less recession risk than it did a few months ago”, said Jan Hatzius, Goldman Sachs chief economist, on Bloomberg Television.

“A lot of the rate cuts that were priced in for later in the year have been taken out of the bond market,” he said. “So in that sense, I do think the forecasters are quite negative, but market pricing’s actually starting to move on a bit.”

Benchmark two-year yields on New Zealand government bonds rose on Tuesday while Australian yields edged slightly higher. Economists expect the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to hike its policy rate by 50 basis points on Wednesday. The New Zealand dollar was slightly lower as the country assesses the damage of a destructive cyclone.

BHP Group shares slumped more than 2% after the miner slashed its dividend following rising costs and weaker commodity prices, partly reflecting the chill caused by China’s now softened Covid-Zero policy.

Meanwhile, economic data that has come out so far “certainly puts a lot of cold water” on the argument that the Federal Reserve may pause or even cut rates soon, Chuck Cumello, president and chief executive officer of Essex Financial Services, said on Bloomberg Radio. “We’re in for a more volatile ride and I think the market is finally waking up to rates that are going to stay higher for longer,” he said.

Elsewhere, oil rose on continuing hopes that China’s reopening will spur activity. Gold was little changed. BM/DM