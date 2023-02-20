Newsdeck

Brazil weather

Three dozen dead as Brazil rains cause calamity

Three dozen dead as Brazil rains cause calamity
Members of the samba school of the Grupo Especial Barroca Zona Sul parade during the first day of the carnival celebration, at the Anhembi sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 17 February 2023. EPA-EFE/Sebastiao Moreira
By Reuters
20 Feb 2023
0

SAO PAULO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Heavy rains in coastal areas of Brazil's southeast have caused flooding and landslides that killed 36 people and dislodged hundreds of others, according to a statement from Sao Paulo state authorities on Sunday.

Rescue workers continue to look for victims, reconnect isolated communities and clear roads, some of which remain blocked, trapping an undetermined number of tourists who traveled for Brazil’s Carnival celebrations.

Weather forecasts show heavy rains will continue in Sao Paulo’s coastal area, challenging civil defense and fire department rescue teams and raising the prospect of a higher death toll.

The federal government determined the mobilization of several ministries to assist victims, restore infrastructure and start reconstruction work. Sao Paulo state declared a 180-day state of calamity for six cities after what experts described as an unprecedented, extreme weather event.

On Monday, Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas will meet federal officials as they coordinate the response to the tragedy, the statement said.

Operations at the port of Santos, Latin America’s largest, were interrupted amid wind gusts exceeding 55 kpm (34 mph) and waves over one meter high on Saturday, according to a local news outlet.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was spending carnival in Bahia state in Brazil’s northeast, is set to visit the main affected areas on Monday, his office said.

By Ana Mano

(Reporting by Ana Mano in São Paulo and Lisandra Paraguassu in Brasília; Editing by Diane Craft)

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
South Africa

Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
‘The Inheritors’ - What it means to be white in South Africa
South Africa

‘The Inheritors’ – What it means to be white in South Africa
Madonsela vs Mkhwebane – PP face-off in impeachment inquiry to go ahead
South Africa

Madonsela vs Mkhwebane – PP face-off in impeachment inquiry to go ahead
SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
South Africa

SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
Investigating Directorate’s financial report comes under defence scrutiny at first State Capture trial
Maverick News

Investigating Directorate’s financial report comes under defence scrutiny at first State Capture trial

TOP READS IN SECTION

I have a picture for you! 11 January - 17 February 2023
Newsletters

I have a picture for you! 11 January – 17 February 2023
Ukraine latest: US, EU under pressure to expand weapons support
Newsdeck

Ukraine latest: US, EU under pressure to expand weapons support
Meta launches subscription service for Facebook and Instagram
Newsdeck

Meta launches subscription service for Facebook and Instagram
South Africa's naval exercise with Russia, China raises Western alarm
Newsdeck

South Africa's naval exercise with Russia, China raises Western alarm
Bank of America appointed as adviser on Qatari sheikh's bid for Manchester United
Newsdeck

Bank of America appointed as adviser on Qatari sheikh's bid for Manchester United

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo
UCT Vice Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng

Join the 230 000 South Africans who read First Thing newsletter.