Russian Economy Shrank 2.1% Last Year, Less Than Once Expected
Russia’s economy contracted 2.1% last year, defying the worst fears of a major recession as surging commodity exports helped offset the impact of US and European sanctions imposed over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Putin’s War to Lop $190 Billion Off Economy in Delayed Reckoning
“It’s a good result,” said Dmitry Polevoy, economist at Locko Bank. “But this is all in the past. What matters is the future and here there are still few reasons for a recovery. In the base case for 2023, we still see a small contraction of 1%-2%.”
The central bank projects growth may resume this year. Bloomberg Economics estimates that the economy will lose $190 billion in gross domestic product by 2026 relative to its pre-war trajectory.
