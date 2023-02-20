Equities painted a mixed picture, with a gauge of Asian stocks little changed amid declines in Hong Kong, a small advance in mainland China and fluctuating prices in other markets. US futures fell after the S&P 500 Index declined Friday and slid for a second week.

A report from Goldman Sachs Group tipping a rebound in Chinese stocks added something of a counterweight to the flow of news damping appetite for equities. Separately, Chinese banks maintained their benchmark lending rates for a sixth consecutive month after the central bank maintained its policy stance.

The dollar’s advance versus most of its G10 peers followed a weekend that saw no cooling of US-China tensions. Beijing’s top diplomat labelled the American response to the balloon it shot down “hysterical” while his counterpart Antony Blinken said its entry into his nation’s airspace was “irresponsible”. Meanwhile, North Korea test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile.

Above and beyond this, investors are focused on the shifting outlook for interest rates, with traders fully pricing in quarter-point interest rate increases at the Fed’s next two meetings after policymakers said on Thursday that bigger hikes were not out of the question.

Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond president Thomas Barkin said on Friday that he had favoured a quarter-point interest rate hike at the last meeting to give the central bank “flexibility” in its quest to tamp down inflation. Fed governor Michelle Bowman said rates need to keep going higher since inflation remains “much too high”.

The moves in stocks, currencies and bonds around Asia on Monday were modest, in part reflecting the President’s Day holiday in the US. There was no cash Treasuries trading on Monday.

Looking further ahead this week, investors will also be watching for more commentary on the American consumers as Walmart and Home Depot kick off a slew of retail earnings reports. Further signs of a resilient economy could provide more reasons for the Fed to hold rates higher for longer.

Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley equity strategist Michael Wilson warned that even though the economic situation appeared to have improved at the margin, with additional liquidity provided by central banks, it would not forestall an earnings recession. “The bear market rally that began in October from reasonable prices and low expectations has morphed into a speculative frenzy based on a Fed pause/pivot that isn’t coming,” he wrote in a note.

In commodities, oil steadied after capping its longest string of daily losses on the year last week. Rising US oil inventories and the prospect of further tightening by the Fed last week eclipsed the lift from signs that Chinese energy demand is improving. Gold slid further.

Key events this week: