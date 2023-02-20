Business Maverick

Business Maverick

China removes PICC, Bank of China chairmen from party roles

China removes PICC, Bank of China chairmen from party roles
People's Liberation Army soldiers stand in front of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) in Beijing, China, on Monday, 13 December 2021.
By Bloomberg
20 Feb 2023
0

China abruptly removed the Communist Party chiefs from two of its biggest state-owned financial firms, sparking concerns of a renewed clampdown on the sector. 

Luo Xi, 62, will no longer serve as party secretary of the People’s Insurance Co Group of China, the nation’s largest property insurer said in a statement on its WeChat account on Friday, without providing a reason. The announcement came days after online criticism that Luo, who remains chairman of the firm, was building a personality cult when the company demanded employees recite his “golden quotes”. 

Separately, the Bank of China said that the ruling party has removed 61-year-old Chairman Liu Liange as party chief, without providing a reason. 

It’s still unclear what prompted decisions, and China often reshuffles senior managers of its largest state-owned financial institutions and heads of government in the run up to its annual legislative conference. 

A spokesperson for BOC referred to the company’s statement when reached by Bloomberg for comment. The PICC group didn’t immediately reply to a query on Luo’s removal. Both people are below the typical retirement age of 65 for ministerial-level officials in China and no announcements have been made regarding their new jobs. 

PICC Group’s life insurance unit posted an internal notice on its Wechat account early this month, requiring all employees to memorise Luo’s quotes before taking a test on them, local media reported. Such moves could easily fuel a personality cult, which the company’s head should have put a stop to, the Economic View, affiliated with state-run China News Service, said in a commentary on 6 February.

The removals also coincided with news about the disappearance of high-profile banker Bao Fan, which dominated conversations among bankers and tech executives in the absence of any explanation from authorities on Friday. 

China’s top procuratorate last month said it’s prosecuting Wang Bin, former chairman of China Life Insurance Co, for alleged bribery and concealed offshore deposits, after putting him under an investigation in January last year.

President Xi launched a broad anti-corruption probe in late 2021 targeting the nation’s $60 trillion financial sector, which has brought down dozens of officials. The probe also implicated the investment banking community, ensnaring bankers from brokerages including Everbright Securities Co and Guotai Junan Securities Co. BM/DM

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
South Africa

Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
There are affordable ways to use solar power to brighten up those load shedding days
South Africa

There are affordable ways to use solar power to brighten up those load shedding days
Investigating Directorate’s financial report comes under defence scrutiny at first State Capture trial
Maverick News

Investigating Directorate’s financial report comes under defence scrutiny at first State Capture trial
Madonsela vs Mkhwebane – PP face-off in impeachment inquiry to go ahead
South Africa

Madonsela vs Mkhwebane – PP face-off in impeachment inquiry to go ahead
SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
South Africa

SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water

TOP READS IN SECTION

Mother City megalopolis — Cape Town prepares for a massive growth spurt
South Africa

Mother City megalopolis — Cape Town prepares for a massive growth spurt
Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
South Africa

Murder we Vote? Arresting South Africa's slide into a Failed State Anarchy
South Africa's chief climate finance negotiator quits, takes on UAE COP 28 role
South Africa

South Africa's chief climate finance negotiator quits, takes on UAE COP 28 role
SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
South Africa

SA bottled water association fires back over claims of ‘toxic’ mineral water
The Finance Ghost: The latest on Spar, Telkom, Life Healthcare, Glencore, Attacq and Italtile
DM168

The Finance Ghost: The latest on Spar, Telkom, Life Healthcare, Glencore, Attacq and Italtile

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

We would like our readers to start paying for Daily Maverick...

…but we are not going to force you to. Over 10 million users come to us each month for the news. We have not put it behind a paywall because the truth should not be a luxury. Instead we ask our readers who can afford to contribute, even a small amount each month, to do so. How often do you read us? Is our journalism worth R6.57 a day to you? If it is, you will get R200 a month in Uber vouchers straight back and a host of other benefits.

Join our Maverick Insider membership programme. If it is not for you, you can cancel anytime.

Join The Cause
Become a Maverick Insider
[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options