Afrihost has won the prestigious 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Broadband ISP.

Afrihost was selected as the winner thanks to its excellent performance across a wide range of broadband solutions.

Candidates for the 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Broadband ISP were chosen based on the products and services they offer the South African market, and the level at which these products and services perform.

Afrihost stood above other ISPs in this regard, courtesy of the performance of its connectivity offerings and the satisfaction levels of its customers.

Broadband solutions and happy customers

Afrihost provides a wide range of broadband services to the local market.

This includes, but is not limited to, the following connectivity products:

Fibre

Fixed LTE

Fixed 5G

ADSL

Mobile

Having such a wide product set can present many challenges to an ISP, as they need to ensure high performance levels across a range of technologies and networks, while providing a centralised avenue for clients to interact with them.

At the same time, broadband ISPs must continue to innovate and provide new products at attractive prices in a highly-competitive market.

In the case of Afrihost, it has achieved this complex balance – satisfying its large customer base across numerous fibre, DSL, and mobile networks.

Examples of Afrihost’s excellent performance can be seen in the quantitative and qualitative ISP research conducted by MyBroadband.

Afrihost regularly takes top spot in MyBroadband customer satisfaction rankings, while its Analytico speed test results show that it continually offers fast, low-latency solutions to its users.

This is complemented by Afrihost regularly launching new products to satisfy its diverse customer base.

Recent examples of this include Air Mobile – an MVNO running on the MTN network – and fixed 5G packages.

This is alongside the broadband services it is well known for: Fibre on the likes of Openserve, Vumatel, Frogfoot, and Octotel; and DSL on Openserve. DM