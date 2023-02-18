South Africa

CALLING ALL NEWS JUNKIES

Test your knowledge with the DM168 climate change and weather patterns online quiz

Test your knowledge with the DM168 climate change and weather patterns online quiz
Broken rails and dirt at the Pelham Road bridge in Komani, which was damaged by the floods. (Photo: Tembile Sgqolana)
By Daily Maverick
18 Feb 2023
0

Take the DM168 online quiz and see how you rank among other Maverick Insiders. Don't forget to share your results in the comments section to compare your score.

Don’t see the quiz on this page? Click here: https://tally.so/r/mRxWAd 

Gallery

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or sign in if you are already an Insider.

Everybody has an opinion but not everyone has the knowledge and the experience to contribute meaningfully to a discussion. That’s what we want from our members. Help us learn with your expertise and insights on articles that we publish. We encourage different, respectful viewpoints to further our understanding of the world. View our comments policy here.

No Comments, yet

Top Reads This Hour

UCT to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

UCT to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
V&A Waterfront: consuming itself, a greedy bite at a time
TGIFood

V&A Waterfront: consuming itself, a greedy bite at a time
The Moti Files: Red flags in police hunt for former Moti Group employee
Maverick News

The Moti Files: Red flags in police hunt for former Moti Group employee
Russia may have lost half of its main battle tanks; Israel to help with missile warning system
Ukraine Crisis

Russia may have lost half of its main battle tanks; Israel to help with missile warning system
Law faculty points fingers at UCT Executive, accusing it of keeping campus in the dark about SRC shut down plans
Maverick News

Law faculty points fingers at UCT Executive, accusing it of keeping campus in the dark about SRC shut down plans

TOP READS IN SECTION

UCT to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
Maverick News

UCT to suspend Vice-Chancellor Mamokgethi Phakeng
The Moti Files: Red flags in police hunt for former Moti Group employee
Maverick News

The Moti Files: Red flags in police hunt for former Moti Group employee
Ramaphosa chides ‘merchants of despair’ and reiterates priorities of ending rolling blackouts, corruption and joblessness
Maverick News

Ramaphosa chides ‘merchants of despair’ and reiterates priorities of ending rolling blackouts, corruption and joblessness
From Stellies to Wits, NSFAS’s caps on accommodation allowances fuel tension at universities across SA
Maverick News

From Stellies to Wits, NSFAS’s caps on accommodation allowances fuel tension at universities across SA
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde blames activists for hampering Cape Town’s plans for affordable housing
Maverick News

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde blames activists for hampering Cape Town’s plans for affordable housing

Investigations

News & Analysis

Features

Newsletters

Community

DM168

Daily Maverick © All rights reserved

Please peer review 3 community comments before your comment can be posted

X

This article is free to read.

Register for free or log in to read this article.

Unlike our competitors, we don’t force you to pay to read the news but we do need your email address to make your experience better.



FAQ | Contact Us

Nearly there! Create a password to finish up registering with us:


Please enter your password or get a login link if you’ve forgotten


Thank You for creating a free account

[%% img-description %%]

A South African Hero: You

There’s a 99.8% chance that this isn’t for you. Only 0.2% of our readers have responded to this call for action.

Those 0.2% of our readers are our hidden heroes, who are fuelling our work and impacting the lives of every South African in doing so. They’re the people who contribute to keep Daily Maverick free for all, including you.

We need so many more of our readers to join them. The equation is quite simple: the more members we have, the more reporting and investigations we can do, and the greater the impact on the country. We are inundated with tip-offs; we know where to look and what to do with the information when we have it – we just need the means to help us keep doing this work.

Be part of that 0.2%. Be a Maverick. Be a Maverick Insider.

Support Daily Maverick→
Payment options

A Week's Worth of Coffee to Keep Daily Maverick Alive

Think of us in terms of your daily cappuccino from your favourite coffee shop. It costs around R35. That’s R1,050 per month on frothy milk.

Don’t get us wrong, we’re almost exclusively fuelled by coffee, but we can't survive on hope and our own determination. Our country is going to be considerably worse off if we don’t have a strong, sustainable news media. If you’re rejigging your budgets, and it comes to choosing between frothy milk and Daily Maverick, we hope you might reconsider that cappuccino.

We need your help. And we’re not ashamed to ask for it.

Join The Cause
Insider Logo
First Thing, Daily Maverick\'s flagship newsletter

Sign up to the best newsletter in the world.*
Free and delivered to your inbox first thing.
*WAN-IFRA Best Newsletter worldwide award winner.